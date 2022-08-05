The job market is back at pre-pandemic levels
A breakdown of the surprisingly strong July jobs report and what it means for everyone from job seekers to policymakers at the Federal Reserve. Plus, home robots and the return of Claire's.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Reema Khrais speaks with Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the unexpectedly strong labor market and what it means for monetary policymakers at the Federal Reserve.
Employment's back to pre-pandemic levels with more than 500,000 new jobs added in July
There were even job gains in construction and finance, which were expected to slow down. Wages grew again too.
How teen mall hot spot Claire’s went from bankruptcy to IPO filing
The chain has benefited from '90s fashion trends, a good supply chain and looking outside of malls, says Elizabeth Segran of Fast Company.
Business school felt like a better bet than art, but an adviser encouraged her to take the plunge
"I know that art is something that I'm very interested in, but I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to make money doing it," says Devin Tormey.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer