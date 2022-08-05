The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The job market is back at pre-pandemic levels
Aug 5, 2022

The job market is back at pre-pandemic levels

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A breakdown of the surprisingly strong July jobs report and what it means for everyone from job seekers to policymakers at the Federal Reserve. Plus, home robots and the return of Claire's.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Reema Khrais speaks with Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the unexpectedly strong labor market and what it means for monetary policymakers at the Federal Reserve.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Employment's back to pre-pandemic levels with more than 500,000 new jobs added in July

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 5, 2022
There were even job gains in construction and finance, which were expected to slow down. Wages grew again too.
Employers added double the number of jobs economists were expecting in July, with big hiring increases in leisure and hospitality, health care and retail.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How teen mall hot spot Claire’s went from bankruptcy to IPO filing

by Reema Khrais and Anais Amin
Aug 5, 2022
The chain has benefited from '90s fashion trends, a good supply chain and looking outside of malls, says Elizabeth Segran of Fast Company.
Claire's has a team of "trend spotters" who travel the world looking for the next popular thing, says Elizabeth Segran of Fast Company. 
David McNew/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Business school felt like a better bet than art, but an adviser encouraged her to take the plunge

by Reema Khrais and Sarah Leeson
Aug 5, 2022
"I know that art is something that I'm very interested in, but I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to make money doing it," says Devin Tormey.
Devin Tormey paints wedding scenes live.
Casey Durgin Photo
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:00 PM PDT
26:59
7:36 AM PDT
9:08
1:45 PM PDT
1:50
2:12 AM PDT
8:27
Aug 2, 2022
30:33
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 2, 2022
29:11
Employment's back to pre-pandemic levels with more than 500,000 new jobs added in July
Employment's back to pre-pandemic levels with more than 500,000 new jobs added in July
What Instagram's pivot to video means for artists on the platform
What Instagram's pivot to video means for artists on the platform
The science part of the CHIPS and Science Act
The science part of the CHIPS and Science Act
Layoffs may be on the horizon. Is the unemployment insurance system ready?
Layoffs may be on the horizon. Is the unemployment insurance system ready?