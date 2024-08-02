Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The information industry takes a hit
Aug 2, 2024

The information industry takes a hit

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mihajlo Maricic/iStock/Getty Images Plus
But Spanish-language interpreters are likely to do well. That's information, right? Plus, shipping rates may come down next year.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Amy Scott talks to Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times and Amara Omeokwe of Bloomberg about the monthly jobs report, the stock market and the big picture of the economy.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

In a weak jobs report, this sector did worse, fyi

by Caleigh Wells
Aug 2, 2024
The information sector lost 20,000 jobs in July. Its unemployment rate is sitting at an uncomfortable 5.6%.
Information-sector fields like journalism are going through unstable times. Above, presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared at the National Association of Black Journalists convention this week.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Analog Life

From pagers and clunky cellphones to touch screens, this field sales manager has had 'em all

by Sofia Terenzio
Aug 2, 2024
"My first mobile phone was a huge suitcase I would put in the seat next to me," recalls Kristina Azab. Later, she cherished her BlackBerry.
Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Marketplace

by
Aug 2, 2024
But Spanish-language interpreters are likely to do well. That's information, right? Plus, shipping rates may come down next year.
Mihajlo Maricic/iStock/Getty Images Plus
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In resort mountain towns, there's a growing need for Spanish interpreters

by Hanna Merzbach
Aug 2, 2024
Interpreters mostly work in big cities, but now there’s also a need in booming resort areas in Wyoming and Idaho.
A handful of people listen to Blanca Moye’s Spanish interpretation through headphones during an affordable housing event in Jackson, Wyoming. This is a common way to provide interpretation.
Hanna Merzbach for Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:15 PM PDT
25:47
7:40 AM PDT
6:53
Aug 2, 2024
11:23
Jul 30, 2024
31:17
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
Temp worker employment is falling. What does that mean for the U.S. economy?
Temp worker employment is falling. What does that mean for the U.S. economy?
As home prices rise, more deals fall through
As home prices rise, more deals fall through
The Mount Laurel Doctrine and the quest for affordable housing
The Mount Laurel Doctrine and the quest for affordable housing
The oil industry would like to know when global demand will peak. That's hard to predict.
The oil industry would like to know when global demand will peak. That's hard to predict.