The information industry takes a hit
But Spanish-language interpreters are likely to do well. That's information, right? Plus, shipping rates may come down next year.
Marketplace host Amy Scott talks to Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times and Amara Omeokwe of Bloomberg about the monthly jobs report, the stock market and the big picture of the economy.
The information sector lost 20,000 jobs in July. Its unemployment rate is sitting at an uncomfortable 5.6%.
"My first mobile phone was a huge suitcase I would put in the seat next to me," recalls Kristina Azab. Later, she cherished her BlackBerry.
Interpreters mostly work in big cities, but now there’s also a need in booming resort areas in Wyoming and Idaho.
