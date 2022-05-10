The inflation rate might go down, but prices might not
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: the trouble with tax holidays, management issues amid peak TV and why wildland firefighters haven't seen a cent of their raise from last year.
Music from the episode
French Letter J-Walk
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Pineapple Blue Lab Beats, Moses Boyd, Nérija
Degrees of Light Taylor McFerrin
Tower Seven Thievery Corporation
The Vice Yard Orgone
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer