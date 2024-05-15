Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The inflation cooldown we’ve been waiting for?
May 15, 2024

The inflation cooldown we've been waiting for?

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Retail sales were flat and some food prices even fell in April. But the housing market isn't following suit.

The problem of sticky inflation resides with housing, Fed's Goolsbee says

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
May 15, 2024
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee talks the latest CPI release and what it means for the Fed's continued fight against inflation.
Austan Goolsbee, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
In April, grocery store prices were flat — or even lower

by Caleigh Wells
May 15, 2024
Consumers tend to be very sensitive to food costs. Fresh edibles like fruit, vegetables and meat saw substantial declines.
The prices of fresh food like fruit, vegetables and meat saw some of the biggest decreases.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
May 15, 2024
Retail sales were flat and some food prices even fell in April. But the housing market isn't following suit.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Retail sales figures suggest consumers are pulling back

by Mitchell Hartman
May 15, 2024
The latest figures, for April, suggest that rising prices, high interest rates and depleted pandemic savings may finally be weighing on spending.
In surveys, consumers report they’re increasingly worn down by inflation, said Morning Consult's Claire Tassin.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Comic prices are going up. This shop's solution? Subscriptions

by Sean McHenry

“Prices in comics have gone up slightly, but I’ve pivoted the way I’ve done business a little bit. ” said Phillip Rollins, owner of the record and comic shop OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi. ” I’ve garnered a base of about 30 dedicated subscribers to comics that come out monthly now, and so it’s a better return.”

Music from the episode

"Pleasure This Pain (feat. Angel Haze)" Kwamie Liv, Angel Haze
"Mirage" Toro Y Moi
"Mystik" Tash Sultana
"Lovin" MillionYoung

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Animal shelters had a strong 2020. Then came the affordable housing crisis.
Animal shelters had a strong 2020. Then came the affordable housing crisis.
Fewer medical students apply for residencies in states with abortion bans
Fewer medical students apply for residencies in states with abortion bans
211 call centers show financial strain above the poverty line  
211 call centers show financial strain above the poverty line  
How tariffs compare in the Biden and Trump eras
How tariffs compare in the Biden and Trump eras