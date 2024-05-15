The inflation cooldown we’ve been waiting for?
Retail sales were flat and some food prices even fell in April. But the housing market isn't following suit.
Segments From this episode
The problem of sticky inflation resides with housing, Fed's Goolsbee says
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee talks the latest CPI release and what it means for the Fed's continued fight against inflation.
In April, grocery store prices were flat — or even lower
Consumers tend to be very sensitive to food costs. Fresh edibles like fruit, vegetables and meat saw substantial declines.
Retail sales figures suggest consumers are pulling back
The latest figures, for April, suggest that rising prices, high interest rates and depleted pandemic savings may finally be weighing on spending.
Comic prices are going up. This shop's solution? Subscriptions
“Prices in comics have gone up slightly, but I’ve pivoted the way I’ve done business a little bit. ” said Phillip Rollins, owner of the record and comic shop OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi. ” I’ve garnered a base of about 30 dedicated subscribers to comics that come out monthly now, and so it’s a better return.”
