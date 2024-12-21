Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

The high cost of business loans for women and people of color
Dec 20, 2024

The high cost of business loans for women and people of color

Getty Images
The disparity was reported in a new study from the University of Washington. Plus, what an RV sales slump tells us about the consumer vibe.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Courtenay Brown of Axios and Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times about the Federal Reserve's last interest rate cut, how long a strong economy can last, and the neutral rate.

Winnebago's revenue dropped 18% this quarter

The company pointed to a "challenging macroeconomic environment."
Businesses owned by people of color and women pay significantly higher loan interest rates, study finds

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 20, 2024
One consequence is slower economic growth overall.
The study found lenders were more likely to require cosigners for loans to minority-owned businesses.
Getty Images
Coal demand is up. Thank data centers and industrialization.

by Henry Epp
Dec 20, 2024
The International Energy Agency now expects coal demand to peak in 2027.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

