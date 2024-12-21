The high cost of business loans for women and people of color
The disparity was reported in a new study from the University of Washington. Plus, what an RV sales slump tells us about the consumer vibe.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Courtenay Brown of Axios and Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times about the Federal Reserve’s last interest rate cut, how long a strong economy can last, and the neutral rate.
Winnebago’s revenue dropped 18% this quarter
The company pointed to a “challenging macroeconomic environment.”
Businesses owned by people of color and women pay significantly higher loan interest rates, study finds
One consequence is slower economic growth overall.
Coal demand is up. Thank data centers and industrialization.
The International Energy Agency now expects coal demand to peak in 2027.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer