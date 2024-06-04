The “great stay”?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Forget the "great resignation," today's employees seem to be staying put at their jobs. Plus, coastal communities brace for hurricane season.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Steady hiring and quitting rates may be a sign that workers are staying put
The data suggest the job market could be returning to more normal times after an exceptional period of hiring new employees.
April factory orders were up, slightly, for third straight month
The 0.7% increase signals a healthy tone for manufacturing, at least relative to recent weak readings for construction and consumer spending.
Air travel wasn't always so miserable ... or so cheap
In half a century we've gone from piano bars and bone china to cramped seats and $20 sandwiches.
The rise of the super commuters
New research out from Stanford finds the number of 40-plus-mile commutes are increasing as many workers only need to travel to work a few days a week. And the share of workers traveling 75 miles or more is up a third since the start of the pandemic.
Coastal communities brace for impact as hurricane season begins
In Houston, one woman is working to make her community more resilient in the face of extreme weather.
E-cargo bikes could be coming to a bike lane near you
Will these smaller, lower-emissions vehicles compete with trucks in making last-mile deliveries in urban areas?
Music from the episode
"Ghost Walk" The Budos Band
"Footpring (Rework)" Kyle McEvoy, Richard Houghten, Wowflower
"A Great Snake" The Lemon Twigs
"Mesa Redonda" Hermanos Gutiérrez
"veil" Keina Suda
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer