The “great stay”?
Jun 4, 2024

The “great stay”?

alvarez/Getty Images
Forget the "great resignation," today's employees seem to be staying put at their jobs. Plus, coastal communities brace for hurricane season.

Segments From this episode

Steady hiring and quitting rates may be a sign that workers are staying put

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 4, 2024
The data suggest the job market could be returning to more normal times after an exceptional period of hiring new employees.
The April JOLTS report is a sign the economy is coming back to a very good job market. It's just not the once-in-a-lifetime market of 2021 and 2022, says economics professor Ethan Struby of Carleton College.
SDI Productions/Getty Images
April factory orders were up, slightly, for third straight month

by Daniel Ackerman
Jun 4, 2024
The 0.7% increase signals a healthy tone for manufacturing, at least relative to recent weak readings for construction and consumer spending.
Demand for construction and industrial equipment was up about 2% in April from March, boosted by federal infrastructure funding. Above, construction on a semiconductor plant in Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Air travel wasn't always so miserable ... or so cheap

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 4, 2024
In half a century we've gone from piano bars and bone china to cramped seats and $20 sandwiches.
Passengers sit in a model of an Air France Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet interior in 1966.
AFP via Getty Images
The rise of the super commuters

by Savannah Maher
Jun 4, 2024
New research out from Stanford finds the number of 40-plus-mile commutes are increasing as many workers only need to travel to work a few days a week. And the share of workers traveling 75 miles or more is up a third since the start of the pandemic.
The share of workers traveling 75 miles or more is up one third since the start of the pandemic.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
Coastal communities brace for impact as hurricane season begins 

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 4, 2024
In Houston, one woman is working to make her community more resilient in the face of extreme weather.
Regina Broadway Johnson and her grandson, Josiah Keys, stand inside a new disaster supply shed that will be used to support community members after a natural disaster.
Elizabeth Trovall/Marketplace
E-cargo bikes could be coming to a bike lane near you

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Jun 4, 2024
Will these smaller, lower-emissions vehicles compete with trucks in making last-mile deliveries in urban areas?
E-cargo bikes are electric "micromobility" vehicles that can deliver goods to homes.
John Keeble/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Ghost Walk" The Budos Band
"Footpring (Rework)" Kyle McEvoy, Richard Houghten, Wowflower
"A Great Snake" The Lemon Twigs
"Mesa Redonda" Hermanos Gutiérrez
"veil" Keina Suda

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

