🖤 Donations of all sizes power our public service journalism
“The granddaddy of all stock indices”
May 17, 2024

Erdark via Getty Images
The Dow closed above 40,000 for the first time. Plus, competition for small business spending heats up.

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal speaks about the Dow’s record-topping week, the “bumpy” road to reducing inflation, and Biden’s tariffs on Chinese goods with Linette Lopez of Business Insider and Ana Swanson of The New York Times for the Weekly Wrap.

The Dow hit a record high! So what?

by Kristin Schwab
May 17, 2024
The Dow hit40,000, which doesn't necessarily mean the economy is doing well. But it can speak to how certain people think and feel about the economy.
Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average touched 40,000 for the first time.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Credit card companies see big opportunity in small business spending

by Justin Ho
May 17, 2024
Small business spending has been fairly slow recently, according to American Express. But credit card companies see a lot of potential in the market.
The competition for business owners’ wallets has been heating up, despite today’s subdued spending environment.
visualspace via Getty Images
When assessing inflation, it's not just the data, it's also the narrative

by Kimberly Adams
May 17, 2024
The CBO data show purchasing power rising across all income groups, but the numbers reflect averages, and individuals' experiences vary.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, purchasing power went up across all income groups because incomes grew faster than prices between 2019 and 2023.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Why some drivers are still hesitant to go electric

by Henry Epp
May 17, 2024
EVs, hybrids and plug-in hybrids made up 18% of new vehicle sales in the U.S. in the first quarter of this year. But that share was down slightly from the previous quarter.
Higher sticker price remains a big variable holding drivers back from buying EVs, said Leah Stokes, an associate professor at UC Santa Barbara.
Patrick T. Fallon/APF via Getty Images
As sales slow, this retailer hopes promos and events will make up the difference

by Sean McHenry

“We are still noticing a decline in sales from this time last year,” said Colina Bruce, owner of Noir Lux Candle Bar in Seattle, Washington. “But we have been doing some promos. And we’ve had Mother’s Day and some things that have kind of helped us with boosting sales a little bit.”

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

