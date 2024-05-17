“The granddaddy of all stock indices”
The Dow closed above 40,000 for the first time. Plus, competition for small business spending heats up.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal speaks about the Dow’s record-topping week, the “bumpy” road to reducing inflation, and Biden’s tariffs on Chinese goods with Linette Lopez of Business Insider and Ana Swanson of The New York Times for the Weekly Wrap.
The Dow hit a record high! So what?
The Dow hit40,000, which doesn't necessarily mean the economy is doing well. But it can speak to how certain people think and feel about the economy.
Credit card companies see big opportunity in small business spending
Small business spending has been fairly slow recently, according to American Express. But credit card companies see a lot of potential in the market.
When assessing inflation, it's not just the data, it's also the narrative
The CBO data show purchasing power rising across all income groups, but the numbers reflect averages, and individuals' experiences vary.
Why some drivers are still hesitant to go electric
EVs, hybrids and plug-in hybrids made up 18% of new vehicle sales in the U.S. in the first quarter of this year. But that share was down slightly from the previous quarter.
As sales slow, this retailer hopes promos and events will make up the difference
“We are still noticing a decline in sales from this time last year,” said Colina Bruce, owner of Noir Lux Candle Bar in Seattle, Washington. “But we have been doing some promos. And we’ve had Mother’s Day and some things that have kind of helped us with boosting sales a little bit.”
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer