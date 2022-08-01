The global factors behind your grocery bill
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Global food prices may finally be moderating. Also, why strip malls are having a moment right now.
Segments From this episode
Food price increases show signs of moderating
Grocery prices are up more than 12% over the past year. Climate change, the war in Ukraine and energy costs all have something to do with it.
Taiwan has leverage in U.S.-China standoff: semiconductors
Decades of investment and training in tech have helped Taiwan build a so-called silicon shield.
Why aren't oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Shortages of labor and materials are making it hard to drill and maintain wells.
Despite travel rebound, inflation and staffing continue to limit this Hawaiian tourism business
Manu Powers, who co-owns boat and snorkel tour company Sea Quest Hawaii, said their gas bill recently hit five figures for the first time.
Macy's is expanding investment in strip malls with smaller stores
Outdoor shopping centers have become more popular as consumers look for convenience.
Hollywood can't keep up with TV screen tech
As the TV in your living room gets better, the special effects in big-budget Hollywood films are starting to look worse. Lane Brown of New York magazine discusses.
Music from the episode
Cashmere Tree Theater
Bassackwards Kurt Vile
Easy Son Lux
Square One CRAFT
Y. O. U. Coin Banks, Rae
Kama Maribou State
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer