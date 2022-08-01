The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The global factors behind your grocery bill
Aug 1, 2022

The global factors behind your grocery bill

Global food prices may finally be moderating. Also, why strip malls are having a moment right now.

Segments From this episode

Food price increases show signs of moderating

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 1, 2022
Grocery prices are up more than 12% over the past year. Climate change, the war in Ukraine and energy costs all have something to do with it.
A ship carrying corn leaves Odessa, Ukraine, on Monday, bound for Lebanon. Ukraine is an important producer of grain for world markets, and the Russian invasion prevented food exports for months.
Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP via Getty Images
Taiwan has leverage in U.S.-China standoff: semiconductors

by Matt Levin
Aug 1, 2022
Decades of investment and training in tech have helped Taiwan build a so-called silicon shield.
TSMC produces more than 90% of the world’s advanced semiconductors.
Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images
Why aren't oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

by Andy Uhler
Aug 1, 2022
Shortages of labor and materials are making it hard to drill and maintain wells.
Shortages of steel pipe, sand and workers are cutting into potential oil production. Above, drilling rigs sit unused in Odessa, Texas.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Despite travel rebound, inflation and staffing continue to limit this Hawaiian tourism business

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Aug 1, 2022
Manu Powers, who co-owns boat and snorkel tour company Sea Quest Hawaii, said their gas bill recently hit five figures for the first time.
Inflation is affecting the price of gas, which has significantly cut into the profit margins of Sea Quest Hawaii
Donald Miralle/Getty Images
Macy's is expanding investment in strip malls with smaller stores

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 1, 2022
Outdoor shopping centers have become more popular as consumers look for convenience.
Macy's is building out its smaller-footprint concepts like Macy’s Backstage. They'll be located in strip malls, where consumers can make quicker shopping trips.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.
Hollywood can't keep up with TV screen tech

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Aug 1, 2022
As the TV in your living room gets better, the special effects in big-budget Hollywood films are starting to look worse. Lane Brown of New York magazine discusses.
Lots of films were designed to appear on theater screens or high-definition television. On 4K TVs, some special effects may look fuzzy.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

