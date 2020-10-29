Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyBusiness of VotingFast-Track Vaccines

The GDP report isn’t the whole story
Oct 29, 2020

The GDP report isn’t the whole story

Today, we dive into the output gap. Plus: the eviction crisis, a bit of hope for movie theaters and how the value of a dollar changes prices.

GDP jumped 33%, but how about that output gap?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 29, 2020
The growth is good, but it'll be a while before the U.S. economy is back to where it was before COVID-19 happened.
Cargo containers are stacked on a ship docked at the Port of Oakland in California. Economic output in the United States hasn't caught up yet to pre-pandemic levels.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Texas restaurants are just trying make it through this

by Andy Uhler
Oct 29, 2020
Hundreds of thousands of food industry workers still haven't been able to come back to work.
A group of women have lunch at a restaurant in Austin, Texas, June 26, 2020.
Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images
As state eviction bans lapse, another month's rent comes due

by Samantha Fields
Oct 29, 2020
The nationwide CDC ban leaves many renters unprotected.
Maricopa County constable Lenny McCloskey evicts an apartment resident for nonpayment of rent on Oct. 5, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo by John Moore/Getty Images
For $100, you can get a movie theater for just you and your quarantine pod

by Jasmine Garsd
Oct 29, 2020
About a third of Alamo Drafthouse’s revenue is coming from private rentals, while many people are wary of sitting next to strangers.
Moviegoers watch a film at a reopened AMC theater in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, in August. While theaters are reopening, dragging box office numbers are spooking studios.
Tom Cooper/Getty Images
More Flying Lotus, Anderson .Paak
My Only Swerving El Ten Eleven
Love Of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop) - Longer Album Version Erykah Badu, Common
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
I Feel It Coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Who pays for election recounts?
Elections 2020
Who pays for election recounts?
Can the internet help you become a better person?
Can the internet help you become a better person?
How low numbers of refugees coming in hurts this town
How low numbers of refugees coming in hurts this town
In this time of comfort-at-home fashion, Crocs are having a moment
In this time of comfort-at-home fashion, Crocs are having a moment