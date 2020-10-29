Oct 29, 2020
The GDP report isn’t the whole story
Today, we dive into the output gap. Plus: the eviction crisis, a bit of hope for movie theaters and how the value of a dollar changes prices.
Segments From this episode
GDP jumped 33%, but how about that output gap?
The growth is good, but it'll be a while before the U.S. economy is back to where it was before COVID-19 happened.
Texas restaurants are just trying make it through this
Hundreds of thousands of food industry workers still haven't been able to come back to work.
As state eviction bans lapse, another month's rent comes due
The nationwide CDC ban leaves many renters unprotected.
For $100, you can get a movie theater for just you and your quarantine pod
About a third of Alamo Drafthouse’s revenue is coming from private rentals, while many people are wary of sitting next to strangers.
Music from the episode
More Flying Lotus, Anderson .Paak
My Only Swerving El Ten Eleven
Love Of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop) - Longer Album Version Erykah Badu, Common
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
I Feel It Coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer