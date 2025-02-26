The GDP equation
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Discretionary government spending contributes to GDP. What happens if the government spends a lot less? Plus, ice cream roulette.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
U.S. turn toward Russia threatens deep economic ties with Europe
"NATO is one side of the coin. Economic ties are the other side of the coin," said Neil Irwin of Axios. "Both sides are tarnished right now."
One consequence of government spending cuts? Lower GDP
Government spending is built into the formula for calculating GDP.
With Ukraine mineral deal, the U.S. continues efforts to bolster its own supply — and lessen dependence on China
Ukraine would get U.S. support for security guarantees. For its part, the U.S. could weaken its own dependence on China for technologically-necessary materials.
Instacart's shaky forecast raises questions for the future of grocery delivery
With retailers like Kroger and Walmart growing their own services, grocery delivery has become a crowded market.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer