The future of this country’s competitive edge
Feb 24, 2021

The future of this country’s competitive edge

President Joe Biden signed an executive order today designed to make U.S. supply chains more resilient and secure. Also on the show, a conversation with actor-director Regina King.

Music from the episode

Pink + White Frank Ocean
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
I'd Rather Be with You Bootsy Collins
Respiration Black Star, Common
Greazee Part I And II Billy Preston
Sweat Moss Of Aura

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
