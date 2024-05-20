Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

The future of dining
May 20, 2024

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Fast casual sit-down chains are struggling to stay relevant while scalper bots nab reservations at popular restaurants — and generate big profits.

Segments From this episode

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Now that the Dali has moved, will business in the Port of Baltimore return to normal?

by Stephanie Hughes
May 20, 2024
The Coast Guard expects to allow the same size and kinds of cargo ships to come into the port that were able to prior to the bridge collapse.
Trans American's Baltimore warehouse is nearly empty.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
As Red Lobster files for bankruptcy, changing tastes take a toll on its casual-dining competitors

by Daniel Ackerman
May 20, 2024
The sector hasn't really recovered from the pandemic closures of their dining rooms, when "they lost their core business model."
Less than one month after the restaurant chain considered filing for bankruptcy, 87 Red Lobster locations have now closed in 27 states.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Marketplace

by
May 20, 2024
The restaurant reservation resale game is on the rise in New York City

by Kristin Schwab and Sarah Leeson
May 20, 2024
Ivy Leaguers and industry insiders are grabbing appointments for trendy places and selling them on the online secondary market.
How much would you spend to nab the perfect table at the perfect time at the perfect restaurant?
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Safety net home insurance plans are becoming the only option for many in disaster-prone states

by Scott Rodd
May 20, 2024
As private insurance companies retreat in states hit by climate-fueled disasters, safety net insurance plans are left to fill the gap.
At his two-acre property in San Diego County, Paul Felber gotten rid of much of the flammable vegetation bordering his home and spent more than $60,000 to harden it against wildfire. But home insurance companies weren’t impressed. In the last five years, the Felbers were dropped by two different companies.
Scott Rodd/KPBS
Good business has allowed this retailer to raise wages for everyone.

by Sofia Terenzio

“When we moved our shop in 2023 to this new marketplace, our sales just increased with us moving there,” said Ashley Morken, owner of Unglued in Fargo, North Dakota. “And so that’s really allowed us to increase some of the wages that our crew has.”

Music from the episode

"Chicago Falcon" The Budos Band
"Como Me Quieres" Khruangbin
"Natural Green" Blazo
"Chameleon" Emancipator, 9 Theory

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

