The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Deadline: Today! Double your donation to our kids’ podcast GIVE NOW
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The future of co-working
Mar 26, 2021

The future of co-working

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Shared tables and communal kombucha taps are making a comeback as the pandemic winds down. Also on today's show: Streaming platforms are spending big bucks to keep you on your couch this summer.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Sudeep Reddy of Politico and Ana Swanson of the New York Times about Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments before Congress, the state of the economic recovery, and the rest of this week’s news for the Weekly Wrap.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

How SPACs help companies go public without an IPO

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 26, 2021
WeWork is merging with a special purpose acquisition company, hitting the stock market in a way that might be less costly and less risky.
WeWork, which provides space and services for co-working, is merging with a special purpose acquisition company to enable its stock to trade publicly.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Workplace Culture

Pandemic brings short-term pain, long-term gain for co-working and flexible office space

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 26, 2021
Remote workers might be looking for an escape, and companies are ready to experiment.
Co-working spaces offer the kind of flexibility remote workers may need.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Democrats in Congress in no hurry to overturn Trump-era regulations

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 26, 2021
The Congressional Review Act gives them the power to do so, but it also limits regulators' options in the future.
It's cherry blossom season in Washington. Congressional Review Act season, too.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Streaming platforms are spending big to keep you indoors this summer

by Jasmine Garsd
Mar 26, 2021
Big deals for theatrical releases and team sports are upping the competition for audiences.
Will this be you this summer? HBO Max, Netflix and Disney Plus certainly hope so.
simpson33 via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

“Dog and human alike, we just have to figure it out”

by Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 26, 2021
Dogs returning to pet-care facilities are acting differently than before the pandemic.
Tara Robertson, owner of PupStars Pet Care in Chicago, works with one of her canine customers.
Courtesy of Tara Robertson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Entrance Vacationer
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
I Am the Lion King PAPA

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Slack's walkback of its new DM feature is a sign of user power
Slack's walkback of its new DM feature is a sign of user power
At this Detroit framing shop, demand is outstripping supply
Micro businesses and the pandemic
At this Detroit framing shop, demand is outstripping supply

It’s your last chance!
Donate by midnight to double your impact for Million Bazillion.

GIVE NOW
Prince Harry is now a chief impact officer. What does that actually mean?
Prince Harry is now a chief impact officer. What does that actually mean?