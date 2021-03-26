Mar 26, 2021
The future of co-working
Shared tables and communal kombucha taps are making a comeback as the pandemic winds down. Also on today's show: Streaming platforms are spending big bucks to keep you on your couch this summer.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Sudeep Reddy of Politico and Ana Swanson of the New York Times about Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments before Congress, the state of the economic recovery, and the rest of this week’s news for the Weekly Wrap.
How SPACs help companies go public without an IPO
WeWork is merging with a special purpose acquisition company, hitting the stock market in a way that might be less costly and less risky.
Pandemic brings short-term pain, long-term gain for co-working and flexible office space
Remote workers might be looking for an escape, and companies are ready to experiment.
Democrats in Congress in no hurry to overturn Trump-era regulations
The Congressional Review Act gives them the power to do so, but it also limits regulators' options in the future.
Streaming platforms are spending big to keep you indoors this summer
Big deals for theatrical releases and team sports are upping the competition for audiences.
“Dog and human alike, we just have to figure it out”
Dogs returning to pet-care facilities are acting differently than before the pandemic.
Music from the episode
Entrance Vacationer
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
I Am the Lion King PAPA
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
