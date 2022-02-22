Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The “first tranche” of sanctions against Russia is here. Now what?
Feb 22, 2022

The “first tranche” of sanctions against Russia is here. Now what?

When paired with inflation and supply chain issues, the economic impacts of U.S. sanctions could amount to a "central banker's ultimate nightmare," said Politico's Sudeep Reddy.

Segments From this episode

Ukraine conflict could push grain prices higher worldwide

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 22, 2022
Together, Russia and Ukraine supply a large part the world's wheat and corn exports.
A wheat field in Russia, which supplies a large share of global wheat exports. Agricultural markets could be disrupted by war, along with commerce in energy.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
The question the retail world is asking right now: Sell cheap or hold?

by Lily Jamali
Feb 22, 2022
Rising inflation will change the calculus for some apparel wholesalers.
Inflation may allow wholesalers to turn a profit on older goods that would ordinarily be sold at a discount.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Inflation's already increasing the cost of goods. The cost of services could be next.

by Justin Ho
Feb 22, 2022
The services sector has been feeling the pinch of higher costs, particularly when it comes to wages.
Wages for workers in service industries like catering and child care have gone up in the tight labor market.
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

