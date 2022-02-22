The “first tranche” of sanctions against Russia is here. Now what?
When paired with inflation and supply chain issues, the economic impacts of U.S. sanctions could amount to a "central banker's ultimate nightmare," said Politico's Sudeep Reddy.
Segments From this episode
Ukraine conflict could push grain prices higher worldwide
Together, Russia and Ukraine supply a large part the world's wheat and corn exports.
The question the retail world is asking right now: Sell cheap or hold?
Rising inflation will change the calculus for some apparel wholesalers.
Inflation's already increasing the cost of goods. The cost of services could be next.
The services sector has been feeling the pinch of higher costs, particularly when it comes to wages.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer