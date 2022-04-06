Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The Fed’s plan to shrink its balance sheet
Apr 6, 2022

The Fed's plan to shrink its balance sheet

It involves steeper interest rate hikes and big sales of bonds. Plus: The economic impact of undercounting communities of color.

Segments From this episode

The Fed will sell some of the bonds it's been buying in an effort to cool the economy

by Justin Ho
Apr 6, 2022
Selling the Treasury and mortgage-back bonds on its balance sheet helps the central bank raise interest rates.
According to its March meeting minutes, the Federal Reserve will start selling $95 billion worth of bonds per month.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
Ukrainians will soon be eligible for temporary protected status. What does that mean?

by Samantha Fields
Apr 6, 2022
It lets people get work permits and protects them from deportation. The status does not offer a path to citizenship.
While Ukrainians will soon be eligible for temporary protected status, it is not a path to citizenship and doesn't include eligibility for programs like federal housing assistance or food stamps.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
The staying power of Case-Shiller, a marquee housing metric

by Amy Scott and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 6, 2022
It’s not the most timely home price indicator, but it does have advantages, including mapping prices over long periods.
Homes line a Southern California street in 2003. An approach for tracking house prices developed by economists Karl Case and Robert Shiller in the 1980s remains an important market indicator today.
David McNew/Getty Images
A ban on Russian uranium could impact tribal communities in the Southwest

by Savannah Maher
Apr 6, 2022
Some U.S. lawmakers seek to cut off imports, but that might lead to reopening domestic mines.
Some U.S. uranium mines have been closed for over 40 years. If Russian imports are banned, as some lawmakers advocate, they may be reopened.
George Frey/Getty Images
Bidding war for Spirit Airlines breaks out

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 6, 2022
JetBlue steps up with an offer.
Following the Spirit-Frontier merger announcement, JetBlue put in an unsolicited (and high) offer.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Census undercount of Black, brown communities could ripple through economy

by Matt Levin
Apr 6, 2022
The bureau thinks it missed 3% of African Americans, 5% of Hispanics and 6% of Alaska Natives and Native Americans living on reservations.
The undercount of communities of color can influence political redistricting and the distribution of federal dollars.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Get By Talib Kweli
Horizons Bertholet, Elior
93 'Til Infinity Souls Of Mischief
Hearts Blackbird Blackbird
Closer Project Pablo, Patrick Holland
The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land Onra
Metis Guts

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

