The Fed’s plan to shrink its balance sheet
It involves steeper interest rate hikes and big sales of bonds. Plus: The economic impact of undercounting communities of color.
Segments From this episode
The Fed will sell some of the bonds it's been buying in an effort to cool the economy
Selling the Treasury and mortgage-back bonds on its balance sheet helps the central bank raise interest rates.
Ukrainians will soon be eligible for temporary protected status. What does that mean?
It lets people get work permits and protects them from deportation. The status does not offer a path to citizenship.
The staying power of Case-Shiller, a marquee housing metric
It’s not the most timely home price indicator, but it does have advantages, including mapping prices over long periods.
A ban on Russian uranium could impact tribal communities in the Southwest
Some U.S. lawmakers seek to cut off imports, but that might lead to reopening domestic mines.
Bidding war for Spirit Airlines breaks out
JetBlue steps up with an offer.
Census undercount of Black, brown communities could ripple through economy
The bureau thinks it missed 3% of African Americans, 5% of Hispanics and 6% of Alaska Natives and Native Americans living on reservations.
