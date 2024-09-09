The Fed’s last gut check
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Fed has likely made up its mind about a rate cut. Plus, we break down the difference between the CPI and PCE inflation measures.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
CPI could be Fed's last gut check before interest rate decision
The monthly inflation gauge, to be released Wednesday, could influence how much the central bank cuts rates next week.
What are sovereign wealth funds, and why are U.S. leaders interested?
Many countries and several states have investment funds meant to grow their wealth and boost infrastructure and other projects.
How can China make EVs that sell for less than $20,000?
Chinese carmakers can sell affordable EVs because of subsidies, fierce competition, a comprehensive supply chain and cheap labor.
The federal government has two main measures of inflation. They don't agree.
The CPI shows consistently higher inflation than the PCE because it emphasizes different prices. Their gap has been wider than usual.
Demand for generators grows amid Texas outages. But who can afford them?
The price of a generator can range from hundreds to many thousands of dollars, putting them out of reach for the most vulnerable.
Inside the mind of a Sears House hunter
Judith Chabot devotes much of her free time to searching for houses built from kits sold by Sears. “It’s kind of like bird-watching,” she said.
Music from the episode
"Air Pockets" Mocky
"Call" The Foreign Exchange
"City Slicker" J-Walk
"All That We Perceive" Thievery Corporation
"Black Sands" Bonobo
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer