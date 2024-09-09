Breaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The Fed’s last gut check
Sep 9, 2024

The Fed’s last gut check

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
The Fed has likely made up its mind about a rate cut. Plus, we break down the difference between the CPI and PCE inflation measures.

Segments From this episode

CPI could be Fed's last gut check before interest rate decision

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 9, 2024
The monthly inflation gauge, to be released Wednesday, could influence how much the central bank cuts rates next week.
The August consumer price index may be the last major piece of information the Federal Reserve receives before it meets to adjust interest rates. Above, Chair Jerome Powell.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What are sovereign wealth funds, and why are U.S. leaders interested?

by Henry Epp
Sep 9, 2024
Many countries and several states have investment funds meant to grow their wealth and boost infrastructure and other projects.
Oil has generated wealth that oil-producing countries hope will last after the resource runs out.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How can China make EVs that sell for less than $20,000?

by Jennifer Pak
Sep 9, 2024
Chinese carmakers can sell affordable EVs because of subsidies, fierce competition, a comprehensive supply chain and cheap labor.
“The problem with the market at the moment is that there’s a void of vehicles priced below $35,000. And there are plenty of buyers who want them,” says Sam Fiorani with AutoForecast Solutions.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The federal government has two main measures of inflation. They don't agree.

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Sep 9, 2024
The CPI shows consistently higher inflation than the PCE because it emphasizes different prices. Their gap has been wider than usual.
One reason for the gap between CPI and PCE inflation numbers? The CPI asks consumers how they're spending their money, while the PCE measures all money spent by consumers and businesses.
Eric Thayer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Demand for generators grows amid Texas outages. But who can afford them?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Sep 9, 2024
The price of a generator can range from hundreds to many thousands of dollars, putting them out of reach for the most vulnerable.
Extreme weather means blackouts are a part of life in Texas. But for low-income seniors and others in need, buying a generator to operate an air conditioner or medical equipment may be out of reach.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

Inside the mind of a Sears House hunter

by Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 9, 2024
Judith Chabot devotes much of her free time to searching for houses built from kits sold by Sears. “It’s kind of like bird-watching,” she said.
Sears catalogs have been replaced by Zillow listings for house hunters.
Internet Archive 2024
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Air Pockets" Mocky
"Call" The Foreign Exchange
"City Slicker" J-Walk
"All That We Perceive" Thievery Corporation
"Black Sands" Bonobo

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:22 PM PDT
25:54
2:08 PM PDT
13:10
7:47 AM PDT
8:46
3:04 AM PDT
11:52
Sep 6, 2024
11:03
Sep 5, 2024
28:23
Sep 4, 2024
3:48
That time the Fed bowed to political pressure before an election
Election 2024
That time the Fed bowed to political pressure before an election
"How We Survive" is back Sept. 11
How We Survive
"How We Survive" is back Sept. 11
Wait, I think I’m being underpaid
This Is Uncomfortable
Wait, I think I’m being underpaid
Why are there so many adult retailers off of highways?
Why are there so many adult retailers off of highways?