My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The Federal Reserve’s fork in the road
Jul 3, 2024

The Federal Reserve’s fork in the road

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
To cut interest rates or not cut interest rates? Plus, Hollywood is back on its anti-piracy soapbox, and rising insurance premiums pinch subsidized housing.

Segments From this episode

Federal Reserve, assessing inflation-unemployment link, faces an inflection point

by Caleigh Wells
Jul 3, 2024
But some economists say the relationship between inflation and employment is not as black and white as it used to be.
The Fed weighs the relationship between interest rates and employment levels as part of its mandate.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Election 2024

Bond yields owe a debt to presidential politics

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 3, 2024
Yields on the 10-year Treasury note rose after the recent debate on the idea that a Trump election win could boost inflation.
A Republican administration's policies might add to inflation and government debt, said David Kelly of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. But Democrats spend a lot too.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Fragmented demand means there's not just one beer industry anymore

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 3, 2024
It started with the rise of craft beer in the 2010s and has continued with flavored hard seltzers and canned cocktails.
"Beverage alcohol consumers are starting to spread their dollars across alcohol types and categories more than they have in the past," says Matt Gacioch, staff economist with the Brewers Association.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Hollywood is cracking down on piracy (again)

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jul 3, 2024
As pressure mounts on streaming services to make money, the industry is getting more aggressive about the global problem.
Charles Rivkin, chairman of the Motion Picture Association, making a presentation. The industry group is renewing its legislative efforts on Capitol Hill, says New York Times reporter Brooks Barnes.
David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Home insurance premiums are surging. That's bad news for low-income housing — and its residents.

by Matt Levin
Jul 3, 2024
The more low-income housing nonprofits have to pay for insurance, the less they have leftover to build new units to ease the housing shortage.
Nearly a third of affordable housing providers saw premiums spike at least 25% from 2022 to 2023. Climate change has played a role in the rising cost.
Leila Macor/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Analog Life

Remember what “9 to 5” used to look like?

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 3, 2024
“Office jobs involved a lot of paperwork,” recalled Stephanie Sharf, who entered the labor force in 1968.
"Our word processing center, it was the model for the movie '9 to 5,'" said Stephanie Sharf. "Jane Fonda actually came into our office and walked around and observed." Above, a screenshot from the documentary “Still Working 9 to 5.”
Mighty Fine Entertainment
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Don't Wanna" Washed Out
"Palm Tress" Loop Schrauber
"Dear to Me" Electric Guest
"Still Grimey" Wu-Tang Clan
"Pineapple" Blue Lab Beats, Moses Boyd, Nérija

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:00 PM PDT
28:11
3:02 PM PDT
1:05
2:27 PM PDT
9:15
7:46 AM PDT
8:51
3:06 AM PDT
12:36
3:00 AM PDT
15:08
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
The real-life boiler rooms that inspired "Glengarry Glen Ross"
"Glengarry Glen Ross"
The real-life boiler rooms that inspired "Glengarry Glen Ross"
Slowing job trends point to stabilizing labor market
Slowing job trends point to stabilizing labor market
"Crip Camp" co-director talks accessibility in the film industry
"Crip Camp"
"Crip Camp" co-director talks accessibility in the film industry
Halfway through 2024, is the global power sector on track for lower emissions?
A Warmer World
Halfway through 2024, is the global power sector on track for lower emissions?