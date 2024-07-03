The Federal Reserve’s fork in the road
To cut interest rates or not cut interest rates? Plus, Hollywood is back on its anti-piracy soapbox, and rising insurance premiums pinch subsidized housing.
Federal Reserve, assessing inflation-unemployment link, faces an inflection point
But some economists say the relationship between inflation and employment is not as black and white as it used to be.
Bond yields owe a debt to presidential politics
Yields on the 10-year Treasury note rose after the recent debate on the idea that a Trump election win could boost inflation.
Fragmented demand means there's not just one beer industry anymore
It started with the rise of craft beer in the 2010s and has continued with flavored hard seltzers and canned cocktails.
Hollywood is cracking down on piracy (again)
As pressure mounts on streaming services to make money, the industry is getting more aggressive about the global problem.
Home insurance premiums are surging. That's bad news for low-income housing — and its residents.
The more low-income housing nonprofits have to pay for insurance, the less they have leftover to build new units to ease the housing shortage.
Remember what “9 to 5” used to look like?
“Office jobs involved a lot of paperwork,” recalled Stephanie Sharf, who entered the labor force in 1968.
