May 21, 2021
The Federal Reserve is thinking about a digital dollar
Plus, what shoe sales are telling us about the economic recovery, President Joe Biden is asking federal agencies to gauge the financial risk of climate change and the cash-free model might be here to stay.
How digital currencies work
The Federal Reserve is thinking about a central bank digital currency for the U.S., which would be less volatile than Bitcoin.
An economic indicator suited to the pandemic: dress shoes
Dress shoe could give us a sense of how the economy is recovering.
Biden asks federal agencies to gauge financial risk of climate change. Many businesses are already there.
The federal government is likely to start by following major businesses' lead, one analyst told us.
TV upfronts went virtual this year. Is that all that changed?
The answer might depend on how much advertisers spend, and where they spend it.
Many businesses may keep the cash-free model they started in the pandemic
The pandemic has accelerated the cashless trend, according to the electronic payments company Square.
20 Grand Palace RJD2
Confessions Sudan Archives
Walk, Don't Run - Stereo The Ventures
Black Sands Bonobo
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
Sundress Butcher Brown
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
