The Federal Reserve is an institution in transition
Feb 27, 2023

The Federal Reserve is an institution in transition

Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images
The Fed took unprecedented steps to prop up the economy during the pandemic. Today, an examination of the central bank's changing role and scope of its powers.

Low housing inventory is a boon for homebuilders, a strain for would-be buyers

by Matt Levin
Feb 27, 2023
Many home owners with low interest rates are reluctant to move. That's pushing more buyers into new houses.
"Over 80% of current homeowners now have a mortgage rate under 4%," said Rafe Jadrosich, of Bank of America. This makes the prospect of having to finance at today’s rate of 6.5% on a 30-year-fixed not so enticing.
staticnak1983/Getty Images
Why some manufacturers are ordering more computers even with consumer demand weak

by Justin Ho
Feb 27, 2023
Global PC shipments fell more than 16% in 2022, but manufacturers are ordering more electronics to satisfy demand from businesses.
The transition to remote work for many during the pandemic put more wear and tear on employer-owned computers.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
The Federal Reserve's economic policy powers might be limitless, but should they?

by Jeanna Smialek
Feb 27, 2023
In her book "Limitless," New York Times reporter Jeanna Smialek asks how the Fed arrived at this powerful state.
"[Fed Chair Jerome] Powell and his colleagues knew, even as business news channels cheered on the forceful March 23 response that morning, that it would open his institution up to political criticism and possible mission creep," writes Jeanna Smialek in her new book. Above, Powell during an interview on Feb. 7.
Julia Nikhinson/Getty Images
Will there be a recession, and if so, when? It depends on which economist you ask.

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 27, 2023
The latest outlook from the National Association for Business Economics offers mixed forecasts.
Unsure about the future of the economy? You're not alone.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Life on the road (with five kids in tow)

by Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 27, 2023
The family of seven left California with a modified travel trailer. Eventually, they found their way home.
Brian and Shannon Ostrovsky spent 27 months traveling around the country with their five children.
Courtesy the Ostrovskys
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

