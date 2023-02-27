The Federal Reserve is an institution in transition
The Fed took unprecedented steps to prop up the economy during the pandemic. Today, an examination of the central bank's changing role and scope of its powers.
Segments From this episode
Low housing inventory is a boon for homebuilders, a strain for would-be buyers
Many home owners with low interest rates are reluctant to move. That's pushing more buyers into new houses.
Why some manufacturers are ordering more computers even with consumer demand weak
Global PC shipments fell more than 16% in 2022, but manufacturers are ordering more electronics to satisfy demand from businesses.
The Federal Reserve's economic policy powers might be limitless, but should they?
In her book "Limitless," New York Times reporter Jeanna Smialek asks how the Fed arrived at this powerful state.
Will there be a recession, and if so, when? It depends on which economist you ask.
The latest outlook from the National Association for Business Economics offers mixed forecasts.
Life on the road (with five kids in tow)
The family of seven left California with a modified travel trailer. Eventually, they found their way home.
