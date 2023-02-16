The federal budget is not the same as a household budget
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has compared the federal budget to a household's credit limit, but economists don't buy that analogy. We'll unpack the differences.
Segments From this episode
Why comparing government and household spending doesn't quite work
It's like comparing apples and oranges, professor Golnaz Motie says, because the government has many more tools and huge immediate obligations.
Big layoffs grab our attention, but plenty of hiring is happening too
The hospitality industry, for example, is on a hiring binge.
This Dallas dancer looks to challenge the idea of the "starving artist"
Alexandra Light is looking to transition from a full-time dancer to a full-time choreographer.
For the 2023 Farm Bill, expect a political showdown over SNAP benefits
Congress will be debating food aid programs covered by the bill, just as pandemic-era funding increases for food aid expire while grocery costs remain high.
For small online retailers, digital advertising has become more expensive
Several factors have pushed up the cost of ads during the pandemic. Even so, many small businesses don’t have much of a choice but to keep advertising.
Music from the episode
As It Was Harry Styles
Circles Taro Umebayashi
She Is Whimsical Arthur Benson
Snowchild The Weeknd
Told You So Paramore
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer