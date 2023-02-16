A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
👀 Noticed less cereal in the box? Fewer squares in your TP? Share your shrinkflation stories
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The federal budget is not the same as a household budget
Feb 16, 2023

The federal budget is not the same as a household budget

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has compared the federal budget to a household's credit limit, but economists don't buy that analogy. We'll unpack the differences.

Segments From this episode

Raising the Debt Ceiling

Why comparing government and household spending doesn't quite work

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Feb 16, 2023
It's like comparing apples and oranges, professor Golnaz Motie says, because the government has many more tools and huge immediate obligations.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has compared the federal debt ceiling to a household's credit limit.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Big layoffs grab our attention, but plenty of hiring is happening too

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 16, 2023
The hospitality industry, for example, is on a hiring binge.
Leisure and hospitality was the leading sector for jobs growth in January, and employment in those industries is still below what it was pre-pandemic.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

This Dallas dancer looks to challenge the idea of the "starving artist"

by Richard Cunningham
Feb 16, 2023
Alexandra Light is looking to transition from a full-time dancer to a full-time choreographer.
"If you have two dancers in a family trying to support kids, it's like nearly impossible," said Dallas dancer Alexandra Light.
Courtesy Oliver Endahl
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For the 2023 Farm Bill, expect a political showdown over SNAP benefits

by Savannah Maher
Feb 16, 2023
Congress will be debating food aid programs covered by the bill, just as pandemic-era funding increases for food aid expire while grocery costs remain high.
As grocery costs remain high, a shrinking budget for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could be a strain for recipients.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For small online retailers, digital advertising has become more expensive

by Justin Ho
Feb 16, 2023
Several factors have pushed up the cost of ads during the pandemic. Even so, many small businesses don’t have much of a choice but to keep advertising.
When Apple’s do-not-track option launched in 2021, it had an outsized impact on smaller businesses trying to advertise digitally.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

As It Was Harry Styles
Circles Taro Umebayashi
She Is Whimsical Arthur Benson
Snowchild The Weeknd
Told You So Paramore

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:41 PM PST
27:21
2:51 PM PST
14:01
1:41 PM PST
1:50
7:44 AM PST
7:28
3:04 AM PST
7:24
Feb 14, 2023
27:20
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Big layoffs grab our attention, but plenty of hiring is happening too
Big layoffs grab our attention, but plenty of hiring is happening too
For the 2023 Farm Bill, expect a political showdown over SNAP benefits
For the 2023 Farm Bill, expect a political showdown over SNAP benefits
What's age got to do with it?
Make Me Smart
What's age got to do with it?
Why comparing government and household spending doesn't quite work
Raising the Debt Ceiling
Why comparing government and household spending doesn't quite work