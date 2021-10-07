How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The Fed has a chance to diversify its leadership. Will it?
Oct 7, 2021

The Fed has a chance to diversify its leadership. Will it?

Later in the show: How COVID exacerbated the struggles of intercity bus systems and how the surge in mountain biking fueled a new industry.

Will the Fed use regional openings to diversify its leadership?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 7, 2021
A group of directors at each regional bank is in charge of forming a search committee to hire a new president.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has expressed support for diversifying the regional Fed banks.
Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images
Coal prices are rising, but producers can't keep up with demand

by Andy Uhler
Oct 7, 2021
Coal, far from being phased out in many countries, is a stand-in for natural gas — which is also very expensive right now.
Piles of coal at a Chinese mine. Production of the carbon-intensive fuel has been cut back, contributing to the increase in its price.
Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images
Biden administration restoring climate-impact rules that could delay infrastructure plans

by Samantha Fields
Oct 7, 2021
The Trump administration had rolled them back, delighting industry and worrying environmentalists.
The Biden administration will be restoring a requirement for infrastructure projects to be evaluated for their climate impact. Above, a crew resurfaces a road in June in Alhambra, California.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Intercity buses are struggling, and that could leave some people stranded

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Oct 7, 2021
Bus operators have closed service in rural areas and small towns, leaving some riders with few transit options.
"Those routes from Washington, D.C., to, say, New York or to Boston, those routes are always going to be there," said Governing Magazine's Jake Blumgart. "The real question is what's going to happen to these other places."
Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images
Germany's Mittelstand on their hopes for the new government

Those in Germany's powerful Mittelstand, the small and medium-sized companies that generate more than half of the country's economic growth, hope to make deals with their country's new chancellor.
As mountain biking booms, so does demand for trail builders

by Dan Kraker
Oct 7, 2021
High-quality trails take expertise and meticulous work. Professionally built trails can cost up to $70,000 a mile.
Adam Harju uses a 3-ton excavator to move huge rocks into place on a new mountain bike trail near Split Rock Lighthouse State Park on Aug. 9.
Dan Kraker
