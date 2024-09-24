The Fed cut, but the T-note yield went up. Oops!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
When the Federal Reserve gives an order, the bond market doesn't always salute. Plus, the Fed plans a framework review and taking ownership of a property in China can take years.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The Fed cut rates, but the yield on the 10-year T-note is up
So far, the bond market seems to be doing the opposite of the Fed's plan. But the cut was anticipated, and recession fears have eased.
Strong local economies help power home price increases in NYC, Las Vegas
Prices in New York and Las Vegas both grew more than 8% last month, according to the Case-Shiller Index.
What to expect when you’re expecting a Fed framework review
A lot has happened in monetary policy since the last time the Federal Reserve updated its long-term strategy goals.
Can cement and concrete be made greener?
The building materials are a major source of greenhouse gases.
He bought a property in China. Nine years later, he got the key.
Chen Peng wanted a home to attract a wife. Condo projects fraught with financial and legal battles made him wait nearly a decade.
Employers seek better soft skills from next generation of workers
Some find people skills lacking in Gen Z workers, who experienced pandemic-related interruptions in their schooling.
Music from the episode
"Don't Wanna" Washed Out
"Empire State of Mind" JAY-Z, Alicia Keys
"Passion Fruit" Drake
"Sound is Vibration" Atmosphere, Slug, Ant
"J-Boy" Phoenix
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer