The Fed cut, but the T-note yield went up. Oops!
Sep 24, 2024

The Fed cut, but the T-note yield went up. Oops!

Alex Wong/Getty Images
When the Federal Reserve gives an order, the bond market doesn't always salute. Plus, the Fed plans a framework review and taking ownership of a property in China can take years.

Segments From this episode

The Fed cut rates, but the yield on the 10-year T-note is up

by Matt Levin
Sep 24, 2024
So far, the bond market seems to be doing the opposite of the Fed's plan. But the cut was anticipated, and recession fears have eased.
The Fed's interest rate moves don't translate directly or immediately to the Treasury bond market. Above, Chair Jerome Powell.
Getty Images
Strong local economies help power home price increases in NYC, Las Vegas

by Samantha Fields
Sep 24, 2024
Prices in New York and Las Vegas both grew more than 8% last month, according to the Case-Shiller Index.
New York and Las Vegas were the two metro areas with home price growth over 8% in July.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images | George Rose/Getty Images
What to expect when you’re expecting a Fed framework review

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 24, 2024
A lot has happened in monetary policy since the last time the Federal Reserve updated its long-term strategy goals.
After a busy few years in monetary policy, it’s once again time for the Federal Reserve to conduct a review of its long-term strategy.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Can cement and concrete be made greener?

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 24, 2024
The building materials are a major source of greenhouse gases.
Limestone is heated up in kilns to around 2,732 degrees to make cement.
nicolamargaret/Getty Images
He bought a property in China. Nine years later, he got the key.

by Jennifer Pak
Sep 24, 2024
Chen Peng wanted a home to attract a wife. Condo projects fraught with financial and legal battles made him wait nearly a decade.
Chen Peng recently moved into a new condo in Zhengzhou city that lacked any amenities or finishing touches. Its bare-bones condition allowed him to afford the down payment, which he made almost a decade ago.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Employers seek better soft skills from next generation of workers

by Elizabeth Trovall
Sep 24, 2024
Some find people skills lacking in Gen Z workers, who experienced pandemic-related interruptions in their schooling.
Students try out their people skills with potential employers at the Carnegie Mellon University STEM career fair in Pittsburgh.
Courtesy Sean McGowan
Music from the episode

"Don't Wanna" Washed Out
"Empire State of Mind" JAY-Z, Alicia Keys
"Passion Fruit" Drake
"Sound is Vibration" Atmosphere, Slug, Ant
"J-Boy" Phoenix

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

