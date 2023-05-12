Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The FDIC is asking big banks to pay up
May 12, 2023

The FDIC is asking big banks to pay up

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
After the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. rescued depositors at failed banks, it's looking to replenish its insurance fund. Plus, why tax refunds are smaller this year.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Inflation is better but still not good enough, and the debt ceiling drama continues. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal, Jordyn Holman of The New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico dig in.
Tax refunds are smaller this year — and fewer people are getting them

by Henry Epp
May 12, 2023
Blame the termination of benefits that came with pandemic emergency measures.
The average refund amount is down more than 7% from last year so far, according to the IRS.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Private prisons anticipate business opportunity after Title 42

by Elizabeth Trovall
May 12, 2023
Two companies talked a lot about the ending of the Title 42 immigration policy in recent earnings calls.
Private prisons rely heavily on immigration detention contracts. Above, an immigrant detention facility in Virginia.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

One way to make banks safer? Make them "narrower."

by Justin Ho
May 12, 2023
Limiting riskier, illiquid investment could make banks and the financial system more stable — but the Federal Reserve isn’t so sure.
A narrow bank could just lock your money away in a vault behind the tellers or park it in a liquid investment. But those options aren't very profitable.
Evening Standard/Getty Images
Just because it's an arcade, don't think it's all fun and games

Jamie York, owner of Game Underground, an arcade and video game store in Waltham, Massachusetts, chats about how business is going.
