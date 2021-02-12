The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The especially stressful tax season ahead
Feb 12, 2021

The especially stressful tax season ahead

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Today is the delayed start of the tax-filing season. Plus, online alcohol sales are way up during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: Fed Chair Powell on the labor market

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks to the Wall Street Journal’s Kate Davidson and the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s labor market remarks, inflation and proposed COVID-19 relief.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

This year's tax season is likely to be more stressful than usual

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 12, 2021
For a lot of people, the last year has been weird, from a tax standpoint.
Though the start of tax season was delayed, the traditional filing deadline is back.
Llgorko via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Maryland passes new tax on internet advertising

by Amy Scott
Feb 12, 2021
The tax targets tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon and will raise an estimated $250 million. But a legal fight is likely.
The tax is aimed at tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon.
Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Online alcohol sales rise during the pandemic

by Scott Tong
Feb 12, 2021
What's on tap for American drinkers? Could be free delivery, one consultant says.
"Cocktails-to-go has been a great phenomenon," says Chris Swonger, CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council.
Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For U.S. service firms, access to China still mixed

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Jennifer Pak
Feb 12, 2021
China sells goods into the U.S. market easily, but American service providers face a range of barriers in China, which vary across industries.
The United Family hospital in Beijing is a U.S.-China joint venture. Foreign investors can't fully own hospitals in the country.
Courtesy of United Family Healthcare
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Captain Marvel Chick Corea, Return To Forever
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu The Beats
Sound Is Vibration Atmosphere
Green Light Lorde
Low Season Poolside
No Helmet Up Indianola RJD2

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Online alcohol sales rise during the pandemic
COVID-19
Online alcohol sales rise during the pandemic
Maryland passes new tax on internet advertising
Maryland passes new tax on internet advertising
For U.S. service firms, access to China still mixed
For U.S. service firms, access to China still mixed
Is the GameStop saga a sign of a stock market bubble?
Is the GameStop saga a sign of a stock market bubble?