Feb 12, 2021
The especially stressful tax season ahead
Today is the delayed start of the tax-filing season. Plus, online alcohol sales are way up during the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: Fed Chair Powell on the labor market
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks to the Wall Street Journal’s Kate Davidson and the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s labor market remarks, inflation and proposed COVID-19 relief.
This year's tax season is likely to be more stressful than usual
For a lot of people, the last year has been weird, from a tax standpoint.
Maryland passes new tax on internet advertising
The tax targets tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon and will raise an estimated $250 million. But a legal fight is likely.
Online alcohol sales rise during the pandemic
What's on tap for American drinkers? Could be free delivery, one consultant says.
For U.S. service firms, access to China still mixed
China sells goods into the U.S. market easily, but American service providers face a range of barriers in China, which vary across industries.
Music from the episode
Captain Marvel Chick Corea, Return To Forever
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu The Beats
Sound Is Vibration Atmosphere
Green Light Lorde
Low Season Poolside
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer