Jan 30, 2020
The end of the beginning of Brexit
Plus, the return of the 20-year bond, sluggish business investment and America's effect on Mexico's economy.
Stories From this episode
What comes after Brexit day?
"We really are only seeing the end of the beginning," said Amanda Sloat from the Brookings Institution.
Mexican economy hits the skids
Mexico's economy contracted by 0.1% in 2019, beset by trade-related troubles and policy uncertainty.
Why the Treasury's offering a new 20-year bond
The Treasury Department last offered a 20-year bond in the 1980s. This spring, it's betting that certain types of investors will want to include them in their portfolios.
Business investment has been falling for three quarters. Should we worry?
Money spent on things like equipment, computers and office supplies accounts for about 13% of gross domestic product.
Music from the episode
Tightrope Janelle Monáe
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak feat. Alxndr London
Entrance Vacationer
Superstition Future TOPS
Swimming Pools (Drank) Kendrick Lamar
Fail Safe William Tyler
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer