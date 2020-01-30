Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

The end of the beginning of Brexit

Jan 30, 2020
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Listen to the latest episode of "Marketplace" with Kai Ryssdal.
The end of the beginning of Brexit
Jan 30, 2020

The end of the beginning of Brexit

Plus, the return of the 20-year bond, sluggish business investment and America's effect on Mexico's economy.

Stories From this episode

What comes after Brexit day?

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Jan 30, 2020
"We really are only seeing the end of the beginning," said Amanda Sloat from the Brookings Institution.
The British flag will soon be removed from the European Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Mexican economy hits the skids

by Mitchell Hartman Jan 30, 2020
Mexico's economy contracted by 0.1% in 2019, beset by trade-related troubles and policy uncertainty.
Employees work on the assembly line of the Tiguan model, at the Volkswagen car plant in Puebla, Mexico, in 2018.
Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images
Why the Treasury's offering a new 20-year bond

by Justin Ho Jan 30, 2020
The Treasury Department last offered a 20-year bond in the 1980s. This spring, it's betting that certain types of investors will want to include them in their portfolios.
A view of the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Business investment has been falling for three quarters. Should we worry?

by Sabri Ben-Achour Jan 30, 2020
Money spent on things like equipment, computers and office supplies accounts for about 13% of gross domestic product.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Tightrope Janelle Monáe
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak feat. Alxndr London
Entrance Vacationer
Superstition Future TOPS
Tea Vender on the Street Onra
Swimming Pools (Drank) Kendrick Lamar
Fail Safe William Tyler

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
Thanks to our sponsors