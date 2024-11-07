The economy Trump will inherit
Plus, Heather Long at The Washington Post tells us what Trump's policies could mean for the Federal Reserve.
Segments From this episode
Why stocks jumped after Trump's election
Many gained on the prospect of lower taxes and the relief from uncertainty. But bonds declined on forecasts of bigger deficits.
Trump inherits a sturdy economy
Higher tariffs and lower taxes are key to Trump's plan. The WSJ's Greg Ip weighs their potential effect on the economy Biden and the Fed built.
Skilled trade workers are still in short supply
The Fed's Beige Book reports shortages in industries including technology, manufacturing and construction.
More tariffs may be coming under Trump
Here's what tariffs on goods from China and elsewhere have already meant for businesses and consumers since his first term.
What Trump's re-election means for the Fed
The president-elect’s economic policies could mean higher interest rates for longer.
How Trump's plan to deport more immigrants could affect the economy
Mass deportations could impact everything from growth to wages to inflation.
