The economy that could be
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Peer into my crystal ball ... er, Tealbook, and you will see possible economic futures. Plus, AI search engines and America's aging workforce.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
GDP shows spenders keep spending despite high interest rates
Economic growth was healthy in 2024, coming in at 2.8% compared to 2.9% in 2023. The continuing expansion is driven by consumers.
The Fed's Tealbook ponders alternate economic scenarios
At his press conference on Wednesday, Fed chair Jay Powell mentioned the Tealbook, a report that looks at the current state of the economy and various economic forecasts. Those alternate scenarios can help the Fed be better prepared if the economy plays out in an unexpected way.
Inside the AI web search wars
AI-powered Google competitors are trying to figure out how to grab search revenue without losing users who are wary of advertising.
Is the United States ready for an older workforce?
An aging population has transformed the local economy of Cumberland County, Tennessee. What lessons can be learned for the broader economy?
Music from the episode
Dark Days Local Natives
Space is the Place Ezra Collective
Circles Post Malone
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer