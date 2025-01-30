Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
The economy that could be
Jan 30, 2025

The economy that could be

avidcreative/Getty Images
Peer into my crystal ball ... er, Tealbook, and you will see possible economic futures. Plus, AI search engines and America's aging workforce.

Segments From this episode

GDP shows spenders keep spending despite high interest rates

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 30, 2025
Economic growth was healthy in 2024, coming in at 2.8% compared to 2.9% in 2023. The continuing expansion is driven by consumers.
Many Americans have continued to spend at a healthy clip, fueled by wages, stocks and real estate.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The Fed's Tealbook ponders alternate economic scenarios

by Justin Ho
Jan 30, 2025
At his press conference on Wednesday, Fed chair Jay Powell mentioned the Tealbook, a report that looks at the current state of the economy and various economic forecasts. Those alternate scenarios can help the Fed be better prepared if the economy plays out in an unexpected way.
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C. The Fed Tealbook helps officials plan for different economic outcomes.
Manny Ceneta/Getty Images
Inside the AI web search wars

by Matt Levin
Jan 30, 2025
AI-powered Google competitors are trying to figure out how to grab search revenue without losing users who are wary of advertising.
Technology companies are racing to develop AI-backed search engines.
Nicholas Maeterlinck/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images
The Age of Work

Is the United States ready for an older workforce?

by Kai Ryssdal , Nela Richardson , Andie Corban and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 30, 2025
An aging population has transformed the local economy of Cumberland County, Tennessee. What lessons can be learned for the broader economy?
Malena Fisher at the Palace Theatre in Crossville, Tennessee, where retirees are the core customer base.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
