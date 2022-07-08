Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The economy is sending mixed signals
Jul 8, 2022

The economy is sending mixed signals

Manufacturing and involuntary part-time job numbers have reached pre-pandemic levels. But child care costs are still sidelining women.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks the June jobs report, the efficacy of state inflation responses and more with Politico’s Sudeep Reddy and the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell.
Decline in involuntary part-time work shows the labor market is still robust

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 8, 2022
At the start of the pandemic, the number of part timers who would rather work full time spiked. Now, it’s lower than any time since 2001.
Employers can gain an advantage in the competition for talent by offering full-time positions, experts say.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A lack of affordable child care is keeping women out of the workforce

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 8, 2022
Child care is a poorly paid profession that continues to be one of the biggest expenses for parents.
The child care sector is down nearly 100,000 workers since the start of 2020, according to one estimate.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Manufacturing employment returns to pre-pandemic level

by Justin Ho
Jul 8, 2022
Demand for manufactured goods has grown during the pandemic, but new orders have been falling in recent months.
Though manufacturing employment has returned to pre-pandemic levels, some manufacturing companies are grappling with high turnover.
George Frey/Getty Images
Customs brokers are caught in the middle of China tariffs debate

by Sean McHenry
Jul 8, 2022
As the White House decides the fate of the Trump-era taxes, customs broker Gretchen Blough is dealing with more uncertainty.
A truck drives by stacks of shipping containers at the Port of Oakland on May 20.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Sour grapes? An English county's wine wins a special status, but a neighboring county complains.

by Stephen Beard
Jul 8, 2022
Sussex wineries receive a prestigious distinction, but a Kent winemaker dismisses the award as arbitrary, citing similar growing conditions.
Rows of vines cover the hills at a Sussex County vineyard in 2015. The government honored the county's white wines with a Protected Designation of Origin.
Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Lost In Florence Kendall Miles, I Eat Plants for a Living
Calling (Never Stop) Anchorsong
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Colors (Audien Remix) Halsey, Audien

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

