The economy is sending mixed signals
Manufacturing and involuntary part-time job numbers have reached pre-pandemic levels. But child care costs are still sidelining women.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks the June jobs report, the efficacy of state inflation responses and more with Politico’s Sudeep Reddy and the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell.
Decline in involuntary part-time work shows the labor market is still robust
At the start of the pandemic, the number of part timers who would rather work full time spiked. Now, it’s lower than any time since 2001.
A lack of affordable child care is keeping women out of the workforce
Child care is a poorly paid profession that continues to be one of the biggest expenses for parents.
Manufacturing employment returns to pre-pandemic level
Demand for manufactured goods has grown during the pandemic, but new orders have been falling in recent months.
Customs brokers are caught in the middle of China tariffs debate
As the White House decides the fate of the Trump-era taxes, customs broker Gretchen Blough is dealing with more uncertainty.
Sour grapes? An English county's wine wins a special status, but a neighboring county complains.
Sussex wineries receive a prestigious distinction, but a Kent winemaker dismisses the award as arbitrary, citing similar growing conditions.
