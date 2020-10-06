Oct 6, 2020
The economy is on its own for another month
Today, we're talking about the recovery package negotiations that were put on hold till after Election Day. Plus: the trade gap, campaign contributions and a hidden civil rights issue.
Fed Chair Powell pushes Congress for more stimulus
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed for more relief from Congress in a speech Tuesday. Hours later, President Trump tweeted that he was ending stimulus talks until after the election.
Aid for state, local governments a sticking point in federal COVID-19 relief
Republicans and Democrats disagree about how much aid to give to state and local governments.
August's trade gap was the biggest in 14 years. That's probably good news
It's a sign that Americans have money to spend on consumer goods and businesses are importing parts for things they'll sell to consumers.
Small-dollar donors are playing a much bigger role in this year's campaigns
They now account for nearly a quarter of all donations. This year, they are giving more than PACs and super PACs combined
“I like going on there and making sure that everybody’s still doing ok”
More than six months have passed since Veronica Coon started an online barter group to help people in need.
Why are so few Black women married in America?
In this book excerpt, Dianne Stewart writes about the costs facing Black women with incarcerated partners.
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
