The economy is on its own for another month
Oct 6, 2020

The economy is on its own for another month

Today, we're talking about the recovery package negotiations that were put on hold till after Election Day. Plus: the trade gap, campaign contributions and a hidden civil rights issue.

Fed Chair Powell pushes Congress for more stimulus

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed for more relief from Congress in a speech Tuesday. Hours later, President Trump tweeted that he was ending stimulus talks until after the election.
Aid for state, local governments a sticking point in federal COVID-19 relief

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 6, 2020
Republicans and Democrats disagree about how much aid to give to state and local governments.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talk in July. President Trump tweeted Tuesday stimulus talks with Congress are put on hold until after the election.
Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images
COVID-19

August's trade gap was the biggest in 14 years. That's probably good news

by Justin Ho
Oct 6, 2020
It's a sign that Americans have money to spend on consumer goods and businesses are importing parts for things they'll sell to consumers.
A container ship sits at the Port of Oakland in Northern California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Elections 2020

Small-dollar donors are playing a much bigger role in this year's campaigns

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 6, 2020
They now account for nearly a quarter of all donations. This year, they are giving more than PACs and super PACs combined
People watch the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at The Abbey on Sept. 29 in West Hollywood, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
My Economy

“I like going on there and making sure that everybody’s still doing ok”

by Maria Hollenhorst
Oct 6, 2020
More than six months have passed since Veronica Coon started an online barter group to help people in need.
Veronica Coon started a popular Facebook barter group for people to trade goods during the coronavirus pandemic.
Courtesy of Veronica Coon
Shelf Life

Why are so few Black women married in America?

by Dianne Stewart
Oct 6, 2020
In this book excerpt, Dianne Stewart writes about the costs facing Black women with incarcerated partners.
Dianne Stewart, the author of “Black Women, Black Love: America’s War on African-American Marriage."
Courtesy of Hachette Book Group, Inc
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
