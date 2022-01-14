Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The economy is bouncing back, but not for women of color
Jan 13, 2022

The economy is bouncing back, but not for women of color

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll also discuss the future of initial public stock offerings, how omicron is hampering trash collection and the potential (and definition) of Web3.

Segments From this episode

Garbage collection slows in many cities as COVID-19 hampers staffing

by Savannah Maher
Jan 13, 2022
Municipalities around the country have had to delay or reschedule trash pickup days.
Cities across the country are seeing trash pile up as omicron spreads.
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For many retailers, business has never been better. The future? Uncertain.

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 13, 2022
Millions of Americans are still shopping like crazy. But retailers worry their voracious appetite won't last much longer.
Americans have been eager to shop in recent months but haven't been able to find everything they want. Fresh retail sales data will come out Friday.
Raul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Beat 100 Benny Sings, Marc Rebillet, Mocky, Cola Boyy
Just Jammin' Gramatik
No Room Madison McFerrin
Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix) MF DOOM, FloFilz
Feather Little Dragon
Motherboard Daft Punk
Ride or Die The Knocks, Foster the People

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:12 PM PST
27:10
7:20 AM PST
7:56
1:35 PM PST
1:50
2:20 AM PST
8:08
Jan 12, 2022
16:12
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Medicare proposes limiting coverage of controversial Alzheimer's drug
Medicare proposes limiting coverage of controversial Alzheimer's drug
IRS urges taxpayers to prepare to file ... and to wait
IRS urges taxpayers to prepare to file ... and to wait
How do Americans feel about the economy? Not very hopeful, poll finds.
How do Americans feel about the economy? Not very hopeful, poll finds.
How a “gap year” away from the gig economy changed this artist’s life
My Economy
How a “gap year” away from the gig economy changed this artist’s life