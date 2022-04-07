Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The economy is already responding to higher interest rates
Apr 7, 2022

The economy is already responding to higher interest rates

Demand for mortgages dipped last month. We'll also interrogate the low unemployment rate and look at the impact of expanded banking in underserved communities.

Segments From this episode

Is it possible for unemployment numbers to be too low?

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 7, 2022
This week jobless claims were at their lowest since 1968. What's the economic downside of too few people looking for work?
The unemployment rate doesn't necessarily paint the whole jobs picture.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The Fed's interest rate hike is already reducing demand for mortgages

by Justin Ho
Apr 7, 2022
Getting demand to soften is the point because that's expected to help tame inflation.
Applications for home mortgages and loan refinancings are slowing down. Will inflation follow the trend?
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
How could additional capital for banks in communities of color help local businesses?

by Leoneda Inge
Apr 7, 2022
The Treasury Department provided $9 billion to lenders in underserved communities, allowing them to expand and support entrepreneurs.
Toriano Fredericks, owner of Boricua Soul in Durham, North Carolina. It was difficult, but his restaurant was able to survive the pandemic and remain open.
Leoneda Inge/WUNC
After months of a labor dispute between players and team owners, baseball season finally begins

by Andy Uhler
Apr 7, 2022
Players wanted a bigger slice of the MLB pie.
After a delayed start due to pay disputes, baseball is back.
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Pacific Theme Broken Social Scene
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber
The World Is Ours Funky DL
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
Respiration Black Star, Common
Juice Lizzo

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

