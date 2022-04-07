The economy is already responding to higher interest rates
Demand for mortgages dipped last month. We'll also interrogate the low unemployment rate and look at the impact of expanded banking in underserved communities.
Is it possible for unemployment numbers to be too low?
This week jobless claims were at their lowest since 1968. What's the economic downside of too few people looking for work?
The Fed's interest rate hike is already reducing demand for mortgages
Getting demand to soften is the point because that's expected to help tame inflation.
How could additional capital for banks in communities of color help local businesses?
The Treasury Department provided $9 billion to lenders in underserved communities, allowing them to expand and support entrepreneurs.
After months of a labor dispute between players and team owners, baseball season finally begins
Players wanted a bigger slice of the MLB pie.
