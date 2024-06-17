Bytes: Week in ReviewJobs IRLDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...

The economy doesn’t love the heat, either
Jun 17, 2024

The economy doesn’t love the heat, either

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A strong economy might be "hot," but extreme heat brings a chill. Plus, what it means when bond prices rise.

Segments From this episode

Retailers follow Amazon's lead on summer shopping events

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 17, 2024
Chains that offer sales for members don't just bring in customers. They also get valuable data for better-targeted advertising.
Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Macy’s and others now have summer sales that compete with Amazon Prime Day.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Offshore wind industry hammered by inflation, interest rates

by Daniel Ackerman
Jun 17, 2024
Economics has frustrated efforts to expand the turbine fleet and meet clean energy goals. But the industry is adjusting.
Michael Brown, a wind energy executive, says construction plans are becoming more flexible after the disruptions of the last few years. Above, a crane loads turbine blades onto a barge at a Massachusetts port.
Daniel Ackerman/Marketplace
A Warmer World

Heat waves are a drain on the economy. And they're getting worse.

by Henry Epp
Jun 17, 2024
Many industries have to slow down, or shut down, when it's too hot to work.
Extreme heat can slow down or halt outdoor jobs like construction, causing ripple effects through the economy.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Baltimore Bridge Collapse

With the Port of Baltimore accessible again, longshoremen return to work

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 17, 2024
Their work includes tying ships to the shore, unloading containers and vehicles and keeping track of everything that comes off.
Longshoreman Tyler Tippett pulls in lines to secure a cargo ship at the Port of Baltimore.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
My Economy

She's a cattle rancher and he loves to cook. Together, they opened a steakhouse.

by Sofia Terenzio
Jun 17, 2024
The Trasks recently opened JT's Steakhouse, a farm-to-table restaurant in Ely, Nevada.
Terril and Jess Trask recent opened JT's Steakhouse in Ely, Nevada.
Courtesy Jess and Terril Trask
Music from the episode

Black Nile Wayne Shorter
Close The Deal! Louie Zong
Pina Colada Freddie Joachim
Dance Through It Twin Peaks
Dancing With A Stranger Sam Smith, Normani

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

