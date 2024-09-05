Breaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024

The economics of immigration
Sep 5, 2024

The economics of immigration

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
How immigration affects housing, economic growth and more. Plus, the history of San Francisco's painted ladies.

Segments From this episode

Some small businesses put hiring on back burner as labor market cools

by Justin Ho
Sep 5, 2024
More workers are available, but the need for personnel doesn't seem as pressing as it was two years ago.
Some businesses say they’ve been getting more selective about new hires.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Student loan borrowers are in limbo while legal challenges wend through courts

by Samantha Fields
Sep 5, 2024
An appeals court has temporarily blocked a Biden plan that would reduce monthly payments for many to just 5% of their income.
The Biden administration rolled out the SAVE plan last year. The loans of 8 million borrowers were paused when an appeals court suspended the program in July.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Adults are cashing in on lemonade stands

by Kristin Schwab and Aleezeh Hasan
Sep 5, 2024
The classic lemonade stand isn't just for kids anymore and young adults are taking advantage of this side hustle.
Running a lemonade stand as an adult has recently gone viral on TikTok, says The Washington Post's Amber Ferguson. But it's not an easy job.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Stay This Way" The Brand New Heavies
"Wind Travel" Richard Houghten
"Simmer" Hayley Williams
"Cirrus" Bonobo
"Hold Up" Beyoncé

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

