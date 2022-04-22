Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The economic fallout of France’s presidential election
Apr 22, 2022

The economic fallout of France’s presidential election

Though a Marine Le Pen victory for the French presidency seems unlikely, it could spell trouble for the European Union. Plus, an Earth Day check-in on the renewables industry.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace's Amy Scott speaks with the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and the Washington Post’s Heather Long about the Federal Reserve’s approach to inflation — and how well they’re communicating about it.
Victory for Le Pen in France's presidential election would have big repercussions for France — and the rest of the EU

by Stephen Beard
Apr 22, 2022
The leader of France's far-right National Rally party has promised radical change if she wins the presidency.
Though opinion polls show a Marine Le Pen victory as unlikely, she was at one point only 3 percentage points behind President Emmanuel Macron.
Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images
The demise of CNN+ is a missed opportunity for the future of video news

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 22, 2022
Broadcasters are navigating the transition from an audience raised on cable to an audience raised on TikTok.
CNN pulled the plug on its new streaming operation, CNN+. That's deprived the news industry of an opportunity to see what streamed television news could look like.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A Warmer World

It should be a golden moment for renewable energy. It's not.

by Matt Levin
Apr 22, 2022
Solar, wind and nuclear energy confront old and new obstacles to competing with fossil fuels.
The trade war between the U.S. and China is causing solar projects to get delayed or canceled. 
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
My Economy

How an Instagram joke turned into a matchmaking business

by Andie Corban
Apr 22, 2022
Olivia Atwood's venture was inspired by a Netflix reality show. Now it serves about 2,000 people and has led to several yearslong relationships.
Olivia Atwood at a startup conference in Arizona last year, where her business won the Rookie of the Year award.
Courtesy Olivia Atwood
Music from the episode

Heartbeats The Knife
Folds dryhope
Jungle Tash Sultana
Everyday Is a New Start Sun Glitters
Last Raindrop Fitz and The Tantrums

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

