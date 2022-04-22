The economic fallout of France’s presidential election
Though a Marine Le Pen victory for the French presidency seems unlikely, it could spell trouble for the European Union. Plus, an Earth Day check-in on the renewables industry.
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace's Amy Scott speaks with the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek and the Washington Post’s Heather Long about the Federal Reserve’s approach to inflation — and how well they’re communicating about it.
Victory for Le Pen in France's presidential election would have big repercussions for France — and the rest of the EU
The leader of France's far-right National Rally party has promised radical change if she wins the presidency.
The demise of CNN+ is a missed opportunity for the future of video news
Broadcasters are navigating the transition from an audience raised on cable to an audience raised on TikTok.
It should be a golden moment for renewable energy. It's not.
Solar, wind and nuclear energy confront old and new obstacles to competing with fossil fuels.
How an Instagram joke turned into a matchmaking business
Olivia Atwood's venture was inspired by a Netflix reality show. Now it serves about 2,000 people and has led to several yearslong relationships.
Heartbeats The Knife
Folds dryhope
Jungle Tash Sultana
Everyday Is a New Start Sun Glitters
Last Raindrop Fitz and The Tantrums
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer