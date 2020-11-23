Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The economic EGOT?
Nov 23, 2020

The economic EGOT?

Janet Yellen has led the Council of Economic Advisers, the Federal Reserve and now, reportedly, will lead the Treasury Department. Plus, around 1 in 5 U.S. hospitals are facing a critical staffing shortage.

Segments From this episode

Yellen reportedly tapped for Treasury Secretary

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Kate Davidson at the Wall Street Journal about President-elect Joe Biden choosing former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary.
COVID-19

Is a deeper dollar slump ahead as vaccine nears?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 23, 2020
Safer currencies beckon global investors as COVID rates keep climbing in the U.S.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
As e-commerce booms, U.S. ports face traffic jams

by Justin Ho
Nov 23, 2020
A federal commission is investigating.
Containers are offloaded from a ship at the Port of Los Angeles, the nation's busiest.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Elections 2020

Are Black women being “centered” in this economy yet?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 23, 2020
Janelle Jones is "super hopeful" about Black women's influence in the next U.S. government, but worried about the disinvestment that may come with austerity.
In her victory speech, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris called Black women the “backbone of democracy.” But will the new administration’s economic policy treat them that way?
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
COVID-19

In the U.S., around 1 in 5 hospitals have a critical shortage of staff

by Andy Uhler
Nov 23, 2020
The pandemic continues to surge, and more medical professionals themselves are catching the virus.
Medical staff members treat a patient suffering from coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center on Nov. 10 in Houston, Texas.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images
COVID-19

AstraZeneca vaccine is third to show promising data in unprecedented hurry-up race

by Scott Tong
Nov 23, 2020
The COVID-19 vaccine is being produced so quickly due to a combination of factors involving the research community, government, industry and the public.
A volunteer receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Sea Legs The Shins
Time's A Wastin Erykah Badu
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
Back To You Selena Gomez

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
