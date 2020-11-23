Nov 23, 2020
The economic EGOT?
Janet Yellen has led the Council of Economic Advisers, the Federal Reserve and now, reportedly, will lead the Treasury Department. Plus, around 1 in 5 U.S. hospitals are facing a critical staffing shortage.
Segments From this episode
Yellen reportedly tapped for Treasury Secretary
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Kate Davidson at the Wall Street Journal about President-elect Joe Biden choosing former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary.
Is a deeper dollar slump ahead as vaccine nears?
Safer currencies beckon global investors as COVID rates keep climbing in the U.S.
As e-commerce booms, U.S. ports face traffic jams
A federal commission is investigating.
Are Black women being “centered” in this economy yet?
Janelle Jones is "super hopeful" about Black women's influence in the next U.S. government, but worried about the disinvestment that may come with austerity.
In the U.S., around 1 in 5 hospitals have a critical shortage of staff
The pandemic continues to surge, and more medical professionals themselves are catching the virus.
AstraZeneca vaccine is third to show promising data in unprecedented hurry-up race
The COVID-19 vaccine is being produced so quickly due to a combination of factors involving the research community, government, industry and the public.
