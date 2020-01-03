Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

U.S. airstrike is causing turmoil in oil markets

Jan 3, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Uber and lift

Jan 3, 2020
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,235 Episodes
Marketplace 4,007 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,713 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 162 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 121 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 29 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Air Times
Where to Listen:
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
The dollar is going down
Jan 2, 2020

The dollar is going down

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: the fourth quarter election fundraising numbers are in, a new Nevada law that bans employers from denying jobs to applicants who test positive for marijuana, and the story of an international consultant who finally landed at home.

Stories From this episode

Workplace Culture

Recreational pot is legal in 11 states, but laws protecting job seekers are still rare

by Meghan McCarty Carino Jan 2, 2020
Things are changing in Nevada, where a new law restricts employer drug tests.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

IRS changes could make free online tax filing easier

by Andie Corban and Kimberly Adams Jan 2, 2020
The tax prep industry, including companies like TurboTax, was essentially hiding free filing software, Justin Elliott of ProPublica says.
Saul Loeb/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Should the dollar's drop worry you?

by Nova Safo Jan 2, 2020
The weakened currency means imports get more expensive, but U.S. goods and services sold overseas become more affordable.
The U.S Federal Reserve started pumping more dollars into the U.S. financial system, one reason the dollar has weakened.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

The lessons teachers learned on the picket line

by Kimberly Adams and Bennett Purser Jan 2, 2020
Two reporters document the emotional and financial costs to teachers on strike.
Phylis Hoffman with her second grade class at Harry Bridges Span School in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew "Jester" Bulnes for The California Sunday Magazine
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
My Economy

Finding meaningful work at home after working around the world

by Bennett Purser Dec 19, 2019
Marydean Purves brought her international work experience into a new realm.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Battlefields Misun
Magician's Assistant Berry Weight
Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka
Nothin' N.O.R.E.
Look What I've Done Maverick Sabre
Call Your Girlfriend Robyn

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick

Thanks to our sponsors