Jan 2, 2020
The dollar is going down
Plus: the fourth quarter election fundraising numbers are in, a new Nevada law that bans employers from denying jobs to applicants who test positive for marijuana, and the story of an international consultant who finally landed at home.
Stories From this episode
Workplace Culture
Recreational pot is legal in 11 states, but laws protecting job seekers are still rare
Things are changing in Nevada, where a new law restricts employer drug tests.
IRS changes could make free online tax filing easier
The tax prep industry, including companies like TurboTax, was essentially hiding free filing software, Justin Elliott of ProPublica says.
Should the dollar's drop worry you?
The weakened currency means imports get more expensive, but U.S. goods and services sold overseas become more affordable.
The lessons teachers learned on the picket line
Two reporters document the emotional and financial costs to teachers on strike.
My Economy
Finding meaningful work at home after working around the world
Marydean Purves brought her international work experience into a new realm.
Music from the episode
Battlefields Misun
Magician's Assistant Berry Weight
Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka
Nothin' N.O.R.E.
Look What I've Done Maverick Sabre
Call Your Girlfriend Robyn
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer