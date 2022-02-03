The difference paid medical leave made for one family
Today, we learn what paid medical leave meant for one family’s financial and mental well-being. Plus, how omicron could distort the jobs report, and what the prices of raw goods tell us about inflation.
Segments From this episode
Omicron’s peak coincided with key week for jobs data
The Bureau of Labor Statistics' "reference week," used to calculate employment, included Jan. 12 — when omicron was at its worst.
Rising commodity prices suggest more inflation is on the way
The cost of commodities has gone way up, and spendy raw materials suggest more inflation in 2022.
This microbusiness owner is riding a roller-coaster
Running a microbusiness in a pandemic economy is tough. Businesses that rely on human interaction have to be creative to survive.
From Alaska to Washington, one couple’s story of paid family leave
U.S. federal law requires companies to give workers 12 weeks off a year for family medical situations — unpaid. Whether or not workers get paid leave depends on what state they live in.
She made Airbnbs across the country her home and office — with her little dog, too
Remote work allowed young professional Nataliea Abramowitz to sample life in eight states over about eight months.
Music from the episode
Silent Treatment The Roots
Wait a Minute! WILLOW
Sky's the Limit (feat. 112) - 2014 Remaster The Notorious B.I.G., 112
Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) Marvin Gaye
Get By Talib Kweli
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer