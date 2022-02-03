Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The difference paid medical leave made for one family
Feb 2, 2022

The difference paid medical leave made for one family

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Today, we learn what paid medical leave meant for one family’s financial and mental well-being. Plus, how omicron could distort the jobs report, and what the prices of raw goods tell us about inflation.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Omicron’s peak coincided with key week for jobs data

by Matt Levin
Feb 2, 2022
The Bureau of Labor Statistics' "reference week," used to calculate employment, included Jan. 12 — when omicron was at its worst.
Because people working in leisure and hospitality are less likely to receive paid sick time, they wouldn't show up on January payrolls if they were out sick with omicron during its peak.
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Rising commodity prices suggest more inflation is on the way

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 2, 2022
The cost of commodities has gone way up, and spendy raw materials suggest more inflation in 2022.
The rising cost of commodities, like coffee and soybeans, indicate that inflation will stick around.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Microbusinesses and the pandemic

This microbusiness owner is riding a roller-coaster

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Feb 2, 2022
Running a microbusiness in a pandemic economy is tough. Businesses that rely on human interaction have to be creative to survive.
Amelia Freeman-Lynde, who owns Freeman's Creative in North Carolina, has seen many small businesses suffer hard knocks recently. “It's kind of like, pull yourself up or get out of the game,” she said.
Alex Manness/Courtesy Amelia Freeman-Lynde
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

From Alaska to Washington, one couple’s story of paid family leave

by Marielle Segarra
Feb 2, 2022
U.S. federal law requires companies to give workers 12 weeks off a year for family medical situations — unpaid. Whether or not workers get paid leave depends on what state they live in.
Washington is one of 10 states that has paid family medical leave. It made a huge difference for nurse practitioner Julia Mitzel, who was able to tap into it when her husband was undergoing cancer treatment.
Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Rock'n'Roll Marathon
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

She made Airbnbs across the country her home and office — with her little dog, too

by Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 2, 2022
Remote work allowed young professional Nataliea Abramowitz to sample life in eight states over about eight months.
Nataliea Abramowitz and Olive in Cadiz, Kentucky, a place she likely never would have visited without the option to work remotely.
Courtesy Nataliea Abramowitz
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Silent Treatment The Roots
Wait a Minute! WILLOW
Sky's the Limit (feat. 112) - 2014 Remaster The Notorious B.I.G., 112
Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) Marvin Gaye
Get By Talib Kweli

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:24 PM PST
17:13
4:21 PM PST
26:27
1:44 PM PST
1:50
7:27 AM PST
8:59
2:18 AM PST
7:42
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Big Tech is starting to invest heavily in the metaverse
Big Tech is starting to invest heavily in the metaverse
COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 could be available soon
COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 could be available soon
As more workers stay remote, developers eye the prospects of turning empty offices into housing
As more workers stay remote, developers eye the prospects of turning empty offices into housing
Flood risk to rise more than 25% in the next few decades because of climate change
Flood risk to rise more than 25% in the next few decades because of climate change