The difference 2 years makes
Apr 21, 2022

The difference 2 years makes

The number of folks applying for unemployment benefits is at an epic low. Plus, restaurants and shops in the U.K. pivot yet again as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Segments From this episode

Another week of historically low unemployment claims confirms the job market's on fire

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 21, 2022
Two years ago, more than 4 million people filed for benefits in a single week. This year, the number's around 180,000.
The data on recent filings for jobless benefits compares favorably with pre-pandemic levels, but nearly 2 million people were working before the pandemic who aren’t now.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
As natural gas prices rise, should we send less of it abroad?

by Andy Uhler
Apr 21, 2022
The U.S. is sending record amounts of liquefied natural gas overseas. But a lot of those export contracts are in 20-year increments.
High gas prices have some wondering why the U.S. isn't keeping more of its liquefied natural gas at home. It's not that simple.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Bulk buying and back channels: Accessing fresh food during Shanghai's lockdowns

Today, we check in with China correspondent Jennifer Pak about what it's been like trying to get food during strict lockdowns in China’s largest city.
Shelf Life

Ever wanted to be a flight attendant? Here are the "bizarre requirements" applicants had to meet in the 1960s.

by Nell McShane Wulfhart
Apr 21, 2022
Nell McShane Wulfhart tells the story of how women organized to fight sexism in the cabin and turn the job into a lifelong career.
A Pan American (Pan Am) air hostess serves champagne in the first class cabin of a Boeing 747 jumbo jet.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Blackstone sees opportunity in student housing

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 21, 2022
The investment firm is buying American Campus Communities, the largest developer, owner, and manager of student housing in the U.S.
Competition between student housing providers can be fierce.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Food businesses across the UK pivot again as crowds return to restaurants, shops

by Victoria Craig
Apr 21, 2022
Food delivery operations were activated as eateries and grocery stores emptied. But with restrictions lifted, those changes are fading.
Diners eating outdoors at a London restaurant in April 2021. With lockdowns over and pandemic anxiety easing, many Brits are returning to pre-pandemic habits.
Rob Pinney/Getty Images
