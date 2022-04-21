The difference 2 years makes
The number of folks applying for unemployment benefits is at an epic low. Plus, restaurants and shops in the U.K. pivot yet again as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Segments From this episode
Another week of historically low unemployment claims confirms the job market's on fire
Two years ago, more than 4 million people filed for benefits in a single week. This year, the number's around 180,000.
As natural gas prices rise, should we send less of it abroad?
The U.S. is sending record amounts of liquefied natural gas overseas. But a lot of those export contracts are in 20-year increments.
Bulk buying and back channels: Accessing fresh food during Shanghai's lockdowns
Today, we check in with China correspondent Jennifer Pak about what it's been like trying to get food during strict lockdowns in China’s largest city.
Ever wanted to be a flight attendant? Here are the "bizarre requirements" applicants had to meet in the 1960s.
Nell McShane Wulfhart tells the story of how women organized to fight sexism in the cabin and turn the job into a lifelong career.
Blackstone sees opportunity in student housing
The investment firm is buying American Campus Communities, the largest developer, owner, and manager of student housing in the U.S.
Food businesses across the UK pivot again as crowds return to restaurants, shops
Food delivery operations were activated as eateries and grocery stores emptied. But with restrictions lifted, those changes are fading.
