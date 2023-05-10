Banks in TurmoilFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The death of revenge spending
May 10, 2023

The death of revenge spending

Carl Court/Getty Images
I'm tired. Aren't you? Persistent inflation is wearing on consumers, and it's beginning to show. We'll also take the pulse of the oil market.

Segments From this episode

Prices are still rising, and consumers seem tired

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 10, 2023
Prices rose 4.9% year over year in April and 0.4% during that month. Consumer fatigue is showing in higher credit card balances and lower savings.
Consumers are going to low-price stores more and buying less per visit. They're opting more frequently for generics over name brands, per Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
At this rural hospital, staffing shortages and telehealth visits have become standard

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
May 10, 2023
The pandemic changed tech and personnel matters, says surgeon Eric Henderson. But the empathy required and the lovely setting remain the same.
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where Dr. Eric Henderson works. "The greatest things about living where we live are also the things which make practicing medicine here the most difficult," he says.
Courtesy Dr. Eric Henderson
OPEC grapples with sliding oil prices

by Lily Jamali
May 10, 2023
The cartel releases its monthly oil market report on Thursday.
Despite the fact that OPEC nations cut oil production last month, oil prices are largely back to where they were in early April.
Joe Kalmar/AFP via Getty Images
Inflation for services remains stubbornly high

by Stephanie Hughes
May 10, 2023
Here's how higher wages, housing shortages and income level can play a role in how much you pay for things like exterminators and car repairs.
Motor vehicle repair prices, which were up 20% in April from last year, can be particularly burdensome for lower-income households.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

