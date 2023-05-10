The death of revenge spending
I'm tired. Aren't you? Persistent inflation is wearing on consumers, and it's beginning to show. We'll also take the pulse of the oil market.
Prices are still rising, and consumers seem tired
Prices rose 4.9% year over year in April and 0.4% during that month. Consumer fatigue is showing in higher credit card balances and lower savings.
At this rural hospital, staffing shortages and telehealth visits have become standard
The pandemic changed tech and personnel matters, says surgeon Eric Henderson. But the empathy required and the lovely setting remain the same.
OPEC grapples with sliding oil prices
The cartel releases its monthly oil market report on Thursday.
Inflation for services remains stubbornly high
Here's how higher wages, housing shortages and income level can play a role in how much you pay for things like exterminators and car repairs.
