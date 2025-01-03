The deal with steel
Can Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel still happen, in spite of Biden's national security concerns? Plus, a car sales check-in.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab speaks with Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post and David Gura at Bloomberg about the week’s economic news.
Could Nippon still buy U.S. Steel after Biden blocked the deal?
The president says the sale could threaten U.S. national security. The companies say they will fight the decision.
How an argument against gentrification stopped an L.A. building demolition
Tenants in Los Angeles used a formal city process to make an unconventional argument to stop the demolition-- for now.
New car sales were up in 2024. Can the trend last?
Almost 1 in 5 new car buyers in the fourth quarter took on a $1,000 or more monthly payment, according to the car shopping site Edmunds.
It's true love when an Orlando woman opens a romance bookstore
After struggling to get bank loans, Jane Rodriguez borrowed from family members in order to open The New Romantics.
