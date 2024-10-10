The data dogs
Federal Reserve official Austan Goolsbee talks about getting enough data to make good economic policy. Plus, Kai rides along with the Coast Guard in Alaska.
Music from the episode
"Headlines" DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway, Benny
"Pyramid Blue" Richard Houghten
"Good Luck, Babe!" Chappell Roan
"North Star" Future Islands
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer