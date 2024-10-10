Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

The data dogs
Oct 10, 2024

The data dogs

Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Federal Reserve official Austan Goolsbee talks about getting enough data to make good economic policy. Plus, Kai rides along with the Coast Guard in Alaska.

Music from the episode

"Headlines" DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway, Benny
"Pyramid Blue" Richard Houghten
"Good Luck, Babe!" Chappell Roan
"North Star" Future Islands

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

