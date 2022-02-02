Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The "data desert" in monthly jobs reports
Feb 1, 2022

The "data desert" in monthly jobs reports

Plus, how businesses are grappling with inventory surpluses and what the deployment of Russian troops means for Ukraine's economy.

Segments From this episode

Business inventories went up between December and January. That's not normal.

by Justin Ho
Feb 1, 2022
Part of the problem is our old friend, the congested supply chain.
Supply chain issues caused an excess of inventory after the holidays, posing storage issues for businesses.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Corporate investors remain bullish on real estate market

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 1, 2022
Corporations bought a record share of homes last year and can make it hard for regular homebuyers to compete.
According to some estimates, firms have invested roughly $50 billion in single-family rentals over the past few years.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Job openings — and resignations — still at historic highs

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 1, 2022
26 million people quit their jobs over the past six months. In December, employers had about as many jobs open as they ever have.
Employers are struggling to find people to fill jobs.
Olivier Douliery/ Getty Images
BBC's funding system under fire amid viewership changes, Conservatives' hostility

by Stephen Beard
Feb 1, 2022
Boris Johnson's government may scrap the national license fee that's funded the UK broadcaster for generations.
The BBC's primary revenue source, a compulsory annual fee paid by the British people, is stirring vigorous opposition.
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
In Ukraine, the Russian invasion scare could be keeping out foreign investors

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Feb 1, 2022
The threat undermines “Ukraine's position on international markets" said the Atlantic Council's Peter Dickinson. "Companies can't finance themselves."
A woman sells fruit in an underground walkway in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. There is concern “about the safety of Ukraine as a place to do business," said Peter Dickinson of the Atlantic Council.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Passionfruit Drake
Waterfalls TLC
Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest
Work Rihanna, Drake
Independent Women, Pt. 1 Destiny's Child
Doo Wop (That Thing) Ms. Lauryn Hill
Just the Two of Us (feat. Bill Withers) Grover Washington, Jr., Bill Withers

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

