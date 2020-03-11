Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

The COVID-19 crisis isn't 2008 ... yet

Mar 11, 2020
Mar 11, 2020

The COVID-19 crisis isn’t 2008 … yet

Plus, online dating and stockpiling "essentials" during an outbreak. 

Stories From this episode

Coronavirus

Why are people stockpiling toilet paper?

by Marielle Segarra Mar 11, 2020
It has a lot to do with the economic concept of scarcity.
Is it fear of a coronavirus quarantine or just scarcity that's driving these Costco customers in Burbank, California, to stock up on toilet paper, paper towels and water on March 6?
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Coronavirus

The Trump administration considers ways to help the travel industry

by Kimberly Adams Mar 11, 2020
Whatever you do, don't call it a "bailout."
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center, emphasized that the Trump administration's economic response to COVID-19 should not be considered a bailout.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Why does it cost so much to build new houses?

by Amy Scott Mar 11, 2020
We break down one builder's complaint: government regulations.
A new development in Lanham, Maryland, where rowhouses start at $355,000. The builder chalks up about 11% of that price to regulatory costs.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
Coronavirus

As "social distancing" becomes the new norm, will online dating start to lose its appeal?

by Jasmine Garsd Mar 11, 2020
"I feel a little bit like Chicken Little for it, but I cancelled that date," said one online dater.
Tinder has canceled the release of a new choose-your-own-adventure series due to COVID-19.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
What menudo can tell us about Mexico

by Kai Ryssdal and Bridget Bodnar Mar 11, 2020
There's more to Mexican cuisine than tacos and burritos.
A bowl of menudo Rick Martinez had for breakfast in Zacatecas one morning.
Rick Martinez
How COVID-19 will shape economic stimulus

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Mar 11, 2020
As the Trump administration plans to boost the economy, a look at how it will be different from the past.
Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center in 2008 in Philadelphia.
Jeff Fusco/Getty Images
Music from the episode

No Helmet Up Indianola - digital RJD2
Shell Snake Monster Rally
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
Undercover Sad Puppy

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
