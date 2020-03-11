Mar 11, 2020
The COVID-19 crisis isn’t 2008 … yet
Plus, online dating and stockpiling "essentials" during an outbreak.
Why are people stockpiling toilet paper?
It has a lot to do with the economic concept of scarcity.
The Trump administration considers ways to help the travel industry
Whatever you do, don't call it a "bailout."
Why does it cost so much to build new houses?
We break down one builder's complaint: government regulations.
As "social distancing" becomes the new norm, will online dating start to lose its appeal?
"I feel a little bit like Chicken Little for it, but I cancelled that date," said one online dater.
What menudo can tell us about Mexico
There's more to Mexican cuisine than tacos and burritos.
How COVID-19 will shape economic stimulus
As the Trump administration plans to boost the economy, a look at how it will be different from the past.
