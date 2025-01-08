The cost of wildfires
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Spending on wildfire recovery has been growing for years. Plus, gas prices affect inflation, even when they're excluded from the calculations.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
California grapples with the cost of a year-round fire season
In the past 10 years, the state’s firefighting agency, Cal Fire, has seen its budget more than double to $3.7 billion.
Term premium: The payoff for investing in longer-term bonds
Higher yields compensate for the higher risk of investing for 10 or 30 years, when it's hard to predict how that future economy might look.
Gas prices are often excluded from inflation calculations, but they do make a difference
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that pump prices on average were 21 cents lower per gallon in 2024 than they were in 2023.
Companies now have the upper hand in the employer-worker dynamic
The bargaining power that workers had a couple of years ago is not nearly as strong today.
More people are working multiple jobs again. They have multiple reasons.
Some Americans work a second job to make ends meet. Others do it to build up cash or gain experience in a different field.
Music from the episode
Mesa Redonda Hermanos Gutierrez
Weary Solange
Never Mess With Sunday Yppah
Brea Oddissee
Just A Memory Dirty Art Club
Simmer Hayley Williams
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer