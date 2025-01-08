Shelf LifeAdventures in HousingTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

The cost of wildfires
Jan 8, 2025

The cost of wildfires

Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Spending on wildfire recovery has been growing for years. Plus, gas prices affect inflation, even when they're excluded from the calculations.

Segments From this episode

California grapples with the cost of a year-round fire season

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 8, 2025
In the past 10 years, the state’s firefighting agency, Cal Fire, has seen its budget more than double to $3.7 billion.
Southern California wildfires have grown more frequent and more expensive to recover from over the last decade.
Apu Gomes/Getty Images
Term premium: The payoff for investing in longer-term bonds

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 8, 2025
Higher yields compensate for the higher risk of investing for 10 or 30 years, when it's hard to predict how that future economy might look.
The term premium is the higher payout investors usually get from longer-term Treasury debt. Right now, investors are paying a lot of attention to it.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Gas prices are often excluded from inflation calculations, but they do make a difference

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 8, 2025
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that pump prices on average were 21 cents lower per gallon in 2024 than they were in 2023.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Companies now have the upper hand in the employer-worker dynamic

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 8, 2025
The bargaining power that workers had a couple of years ago is not nearly as strong today.
The incredible bargaining power that workers had a few years ago isn't as strong, said former Labor Department economist Harry Holzer.
monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images
More people are working multiple jobs again. They have multiple reasons. 

by Samantha Fields
Jan 8, 2025
Some Americans work a second job to make ends meet. Others do it to build up cash or gain experience in a different field.
The number of Americans working multiple jobs is higher than it was before the COVID pandemic began.
pixelfit/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Mesa Redonda Hermanos Gutierrez
Weary Solange
Never Mess With Sunday Yppah
Brea Oddissee
Just A Memory Dirty Art Club
Simmer Hayley Williams

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

