The cost of Christmas past
Nearly half of Americans still have debt from last year's holiday season. Plus, low gas prices and a snapshot of China's economy.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams talks with Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Rachel Siegel at the Washington Post about holiday retail shopping, Trump’s proposed tariff policies, and the outlook on inflation
One more thing to give thanks for: lower gas prices
A sluggish crude oil market, moderate global demand and healthy U.S. refining capacity have combined to drive down fuel costs
China’s consumption is ticking up, but can it be sustained?
Retail sales growth was the highest in eight months in October, but the property slump continues.
Nearly half of Americans are still paying off 2023 holiday debt, survey says
The proportion has doubled since last year. Amid constant advertising, more people have credit card balances and those balances are rising.
Home away from home: The history of college dormitories
"You could teach the entire history of American architectural style just using dormitories," says Carla Yanni of Rutgers University.
Music from the episode
The team
