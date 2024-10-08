Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

The cost of being prepared
Oct 8, 2024

The cost of being prepared

Megan Varner/Getty Images
Two megastorms take economic as well as human tolls. Plus, a check-in with musician and author Dessa.

Segments From this episode

A Warmer World

As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 8, 2024
Recovery goes on long after the cameras have moved on.
Most disaster recovery is reactive, said Andrew Rumbach at the Urban Institute. He said more investment in preventative measures could mitigate the impact of storms and other disasters.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A big change from the Fed’s rate cut: business owners’ mindsets

by Justin Ho
Oct 8, 2024
Many are more optimistic and open to new projects because their own costs are easing and they expect consumers to spend more.
With the central bank taking a more dovish stance on interest rates, many businesspeople are becoming more optimistic. Above, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
China ramps up exchanges with U.S. youths, including NYU teams

by Jennifer Pak
Oct 8, 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to invite 50,000 American youths before 2029 to help stabilize U.S.-China relations.
The NYU women's basketball team high-fives Chinese players from Shanghai Jiao Tong University before a tournament over the summer in China. The game was billed as a friendly competition.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Musician Dessa on balancing the needs of body, art and business

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Oct 8, 2024
The singer, songwriter and author discusses creativity and the "double bottom line" that rewards artists but makes them vulnerable.
Dessa in performance. "There is a constant tension that becomes more pronounced the longer you stay in the game," she said. "Like, what’s good for the art versus what’s good for the artist."
Al Pereira/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Rising Son" Takuya Kuroda
"Test Drive" Vulfpeck
"Wide Eyes" Local Natives
"Relief in Believing" Jon Ososki

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

