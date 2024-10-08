The cost of being prepared
Two megastorms take economic as well as human tolls. Plus, a check-in with musician and author Dessa.
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
Recovery goes on long after the cameras have moved on.
A big change from the Fed’s rate cut: business owners’ mindsets
Many are more optimistic and open to new projects because their own costs are easing and they expect consumers to spend more.
China ramps up exchanges with U.S. youths, including NYU teams
Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to invite 50,000 American youths before 2029 to help stabilize U.S.-China relations.
Musician Dessa on balancing the needs of body, art and business
The singer, songwriter and author discusses creativity and the "double bottom line" that rewards artists but makes them vulnerable.
"Rising Son" Takuya Kuroda
"Test Drive" Vulfpeck
"Wide Eyes" Local Natives
"Relief in Believing" Jon Ososki
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer