Aug 20, 2020
The coronavirus recession is bad, but just how bad is it?
Plus, what political fundraising looks like in a recession, a Portland bar's final days and the uphill battle facing reopening movie theaters.
Segments From this episode
Jobless claims rise; job postings fall
This may be further evidence that the economic recovery is slowing or stalling.
Reopening movie theaters face 2 questions
Will audiences feel safe returning? And what will theaters show?
Just how bad is this economic crisis going to get?
We asked a group of experts in economic history.
Political contributions are soaring like there's no recession
The pandemic economic downturn doesn't seem to be affecting the people who've already donated almost $3 billion towards the presidential race.
Some small colleges are closing their doors for good amid pandemic
By one estimate, about 200 private liberal-arts institutions are on the verge of going under.
“There’s not really any work left to do”
A bartender’s diary before the bar he works in closes permanently.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer