The coronavirus recession is bad, but just how bad is it?
Aug 20, 2020

The coronavirus recession is bad, but just how bad is it?

Plus, what political fundraising looks like in a recession, a Portland bar's final days and the uphill battle facing reopening movie theaters.

Segments From this episode

Unemployment 2020

Jobless claims rise; job postings fall

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 20, 2020
This may be further evidence that the economic recovery is slowing or stalling.
A dealer at work at a casino in Las Vegas in June. Jobs have fallen dramatically in tourism and hospitality.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
COVID-19

Reopening movie theaters face 2 questions

by Jasmine Garsd
Aug 20, 2020
Will audiences feel safe returning? And what will theaters show?
A customer purchases popcorn at a reopened movie theater in Las Vegas last week. Will audiences feel safe enough to return in droves?
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
COVID-19

Just how bad is this economic crisis going to get?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 20, 2020
We asked a group of experts in economic history.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Political contributions are soaring like there's no recession

by Kimberly Adams
Aug 20, 2020
The pandemic economic downturn doesn't seem to be affecting the people who've already donated almost $3 billion towards the presidential race.
Supporters cheer for President Trump during a campaign rally Yuma International Airport on Aug. 18. The pandemic-induced recession doesn't seem to be slowing down political donations.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Some small colleges are closing their doors for good amid pandemic

by Sasha Aslanian
Aug 20, 2020
By one estimate, about 200 private liberal-arts institutions are on the verge of going under.
Students on a North Carolina college campus. Smaller institutions are having a tougher time financially.
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
United States of Work

“There’s not really any work left to do”

by Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 20, 2020
A bartender’s diary before the bar he works in closes permanently.
Bartender Neil Cairns at work in Portland's Game Knight Lounge. Pandemic conditions have reduced Game Knight's customer traffic to a trickle.
(Thomas Patterson for Marketplace)
