Trade War 2.0The Age of WorkThe Infinite ScrollI've Always Wondered ...Marketplace Financial Literacy Special

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The contrarian jobs report
Mar 7, 2025

The contrarian jobs report

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
PK Photos/Getty Images
Employment dropped in February, but the number of jobs went up. Confused? We'll explain.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Heather Long at The Washington Post and Courtenay Brown at Axios about the week’s news.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Employment in February declined, but the number of jobs went up. Confused?

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 7, 2025
The monthly jobs report is actually two reports based on two surveys that use different sources for different information.
Two surveys make up the BLS's monthly jobs report: The smaller household survey asks who's working or looking for work, and the much larger payroll survey asks employers how many jobs they have.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Mind the Gap, because it's on a bit of a roll

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 7, 2025
The retailer reported positive results in its latest earnings report.
The Gap is finally making a cultural comeback, according to its latest earnings report.
Sion Touhig/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

More part-time workers want full-time jobs, monthly report shows

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 7, 2025
One reason for all the part-time work is the instability in the broader economy, one expert says.
"People are taking a more cautious approach to looking for a job, and employers are taking a more cautious approach when it comes to hiring," says Thomas Vick with staffing and consulting firm Robert Half.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The NBA has become a game of business regulations

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Mar 7, 2025
The league's labor agreement has put a lot of red tape around how much players can get paid, leading to a tangled net of trades.
When Luka Dončić was traded from the Mavericks to the Lakers, regulations were a big reason. "There's all these penalties for spending the amount of money that they felt they were gonna have to spend to retain him," said journalist Jordan Sargent.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Ride or Die The Knocks, Foster the People
Avant Gardener Courtenay Barnett
This Must Be The Place Talking Heads
Ten Cent Pistol The Black Keys
Pyscho Killer Talking Heads

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:56 PM PST
26:10
8:17 AM PST
9:15
3:06 AM PST
12:22
3:00 AM PST
22:50
3:00 AM PST
16:24
Mar 6, 2025
17:18
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
Money talks: LA's wealthy Palisades will rebuild faster than middle-class Altadena
Los Angeles Wildfires
Money talks: LA's wealthy Palisades will rebuild faster than middle-class Altadena
10-year Treasury yields are falling. Want the good news first?
10-year Treasury yields are falling. Want the good news first?
Costco prepares to post results amid pro-DEI stance
Costco prepares to post results amid pro-DEI stance
Entrepreneurship took off during the pandemic. It's still flying high.
Entrepreneurship took off during the pandemic. It's still flying high.