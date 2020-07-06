Jul 6, 2020
The complicated history of McDonald’s and Black America
Plus: Corporate debt, home equity and other things that will help businesses and families survive this crisis.
Stories From this episode
After a 3-month borrowing spree, corporations put the brakes on more debt
Some borrow less because they're optimistic, some because they're pessimistic and some because they're cautious.
Homeowners had amassed record equity as crisis began
Housing wealth and other protections advantage owners over renters.
How one artist expanded her role during the pandemic and protests
Multimedia artist Atiya Jones says she makes art about “small, accumulative actions.” But the form of that art has changed during COVID-19.
TV writers set to get more royalties from streaming services
A tentative new Writers Guild contract deals with the thorny issue of residuals from streamed content.
Author Marcia Chatelain examines the fast-food chain's relationship with its Black franchisees and consumers.
