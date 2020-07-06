Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

The complicated history of McDonald’s and Black America
Jul 6, 2020

The complicated history of McDonald’s and Black America

Plus: Corporate debt, home equity and other things that will help businesses and families survive this crisis.

COVID-19

After a 3-month borrowing spree, corporations put the brakes on more debt

by Justin Ho
Jul 6, 2020
Some borrow less because they're optimistic, some because they're pessimistic and some because they're cautious.
A face mask hangs on a fence outside the New York Stock Exchange. Corporate borrowing has slowed as companies reconsider the economic future.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Homeowners had amassed record equity as crisis began

by Amy Scott
Jul 6, 2020
Housing wealth and other protections advantage owners over renters.
A neighborhood in San Francisco. Home values have only kept rising as buyers compete for a limited supply of houses.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
My Economy

How one artist expanded her role during the pandemic and protests

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 6, 2020
Multimedia artist Atiya Jones says she makes art about “small, accumulative actions.” But the form of that art has changed during COVID-19.
A self-portrait of multimedia artist Atiya Jones, who started making and selling masks during the pandemic.
Courtesy of Atiya Jones
TV writers set to get more royalties from streaming services

by Jasmine Garsd
Jul 6, 2020
A tentative new Writers Guild contract deals with the thorny issue of residuals from streamed content.
David A. Goodman, president of the Writers Guild of America West, speaks during the organization's 2020 awards presentation.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for WGAW
Shelf Life

The complicated history of McDonald's and Black America

by Marcia Chatelain
Jul 6, 2020
Author Marcia Chatelain examines the fast-food chain's relationship with its Black franchisees and consumers.
Black Lives Matter protesters march past a Philadelphia McDonald's restaurant.
ela/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Heart Of The City (Ain't No Love) JAY-Z
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu The Beats
History Repeats Brittany Howard
The Journey Tom Misch
Giving Up The Ghost DJ Shadow

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

