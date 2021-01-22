Jan 22, 2021
The challenges of a short-staffed bureaucracy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show: the strange way we hand over control of the government. Plus, Biden moves to raise federal workers' minimum wage to $15.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: Biden's economic relief bill
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with The Washington Post’s Heather Long and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about economic relief, executive orders and the Fed.
Another challenge for the Biden administration: thousands of federal appointments
Biden is inheriting a depleted federal workforce requiring thousands of appointments, including many that need Senate confirmation.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Corporations offer to help with vaccine rollout
Some of these companies have expertise, resources or logistical capacity that the federal government may lack.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Biden takes a step toward $15 federal minimum wage
This is a fraught time to tackle minimum wage increases. It would address long-term inequities but more businesses are in trouble now.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
A workforce crisis hurting women, especially mothers
Women left their jobs at a far greater rate than men in 2020. What does this mean for the economy?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Lush Four Tet
House Common Market
Sister Owls Monster Rally
Circles Post Malone
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer