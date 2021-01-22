I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

ABOUT SHOW
The challenges of a short-staffed bureaucracy
Jan 22, 2021

The challenges of a short-staffed bureaucracy

On today's show: the strange way we hand over control of the government. Plus, Biden moves to raise federal workers' minimum wage to $15.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: Biden's economic relief bill

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with The Washington Post’s Heather Long and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about economic relief, executive orders and the Fed.
Another challenge for the Biden administration: thousands of federal appointments

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 22, 2021
Biden is inheriting a depleted federal workforce requiring thousands of appointments, including many that need Senate confirmation.
The Senate confirmation hearing for Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden's pick for secretary of Homeland Security, on Jan. 19.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
COVID-19

Corporations offer to help with vaccine rollout

by Marielle Segarra
Jan 22, 2021
Some of these companies have expertise, resources or logistical capacity that the federal government may lack.
Vaccine distribution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Some major sports venues are joining the effort to prevent infections.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Biden takes a step toward $15 federal minimum wage

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 22, 2021
This is a fraught time to tackle minimum wage increases. It would address long-term inequities but more businesses are in trouble now.
President Joe Biden signs an executive order as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on during an event on the economic crisis Friday.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
A workforce crisis hurting women, especially mothers

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Jan 22, 2021
Women left their jobs at a far greater rate than men in 2020. What does this mean for the economy?
Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code, says the new administration should press companies to bring back female employees who have left the workforce.
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company
